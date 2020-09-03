MANSCAPED™ Named Official Partner Of The Sydney Roosters

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED™, the premier and leading brand in below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, is proud to announce its newest partnership with the Sydney Roosters of the National Rugby League (NRL), the most elite rugby league competition in the world. A Foundation Club, the Sydney Roosters is steeped in tradition and, with 15 Premierships to date, they are among Australia’s oldest and most decorated sports franchises.

This is the first international partnership announced by the world’s fastest growing men’s grooming brand, who went public with exclusive multi-year partnerships with several high-profile sports organizations earlier this year, including UFC® and the San Francisco 49ers.

“Our sports partnerships drive tremendous brand awareness for everyone involved, so we’re highly selective in finding the right partners who resonate with our mission and fanbase,” said Joey Kovac, MANSCAPED’s Senior Director of Marketing. “Needless to say, we couldn’t be happier to be working with one of the NRL’s most iconic, respected, and high-performing teams. We look forward to being part of the action as they compete for the Premiership this season!”

The partnership kicked off last Friday night during the Roosters’ win over the Brisbane Broncos at Sydney Cricket Ground, known to many as Australia's most storied and prestigious public sporting stadiums. The debut of the sponsorship was a spectacle seen by spectators socially distanced in the seats, in addition to fans worldwide who tuned into the game, with LED logo placement wrapping around three levels of the famed landmark and static signage sprawled out on the field. MANSCAPED will be further integrated into the remaining home games of the 2020 season, as well as in a number of the Club’s key digital assets. Finally, Roosters players will have MANSCAPED products always within reach, ensuring they look and feel their best before and after every game.

Roosters COO Jarrod Johnstone was excited to announce the new international partnership. “The Sydney Roosters are thrilled to be partnering with MANSCAPED for the remainder of our 2020 Season as we chase a third consecutive NRL Premiership. With MANSCAPED already sharing partnerships with global sporting brands such as the UFC and the San Francisco 49ers, we are extremely honored to be their first partnership down under as they look to increase their presence in Australia,” Johnstone said.

Tune in this Saturday as the Roosters take on the Canberra Raiders, and follow along the rest of the season as the team fights for its 16th Premiership.

About the Sydney Roosters:

A Foundation Club, the Sydney Roosters is the only franchise to have been in continued competition since rugby league was founded in Australia in 1908. Steeped in tradition and with 15 Premierships to date, the Sydney Roosters are among Australia’s oldest and leading sports franchises. The Club is one of 16 franchises that compete in the National Rugby League (NRL), the most elite rugby league competition in the world. The Sydney Roosters proudly represent the coastal eastern suburbs of Sydney in their traditional colors of red, white and blue. For further information visit www.roosters.com.au.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.