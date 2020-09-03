Medical Mutual Partners With University Hospitals, Bon Secours Mercy Health and More to Save Employers up to 20% on Healthcare Costs.

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medical Mutual has partnered with major health systems across Ohio to make the MedFlex network available to employer groups of all sizes and funding types. Offered as an HMO, MedFlex provides enrolled members access to high-quality, affordable healthcare in more than 70 Ohio counties without incurring out-of-network fees.

MedFlex is comprised of anchor health systems throughout the state. This means 3,000 primary care providers, 10,000 specialists and 70 hospitals are considered in network for enrolled members. Participating health systems include:

Bon Secours Mercy Health Salem Regional Medical Center Toledo Clinic Lake Health Southwest General Health Center University Hospitals Mount Carmel St. Luke’s Hospital Western Reserve Hospital Premier Health System Summa Health System

MedFlex also allows for in-network care at five children’s hospitals in Ohio including Akron Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

“People enrolled in MedFlex have in-network access to UH’s 18 hospitals, more than 50 health centers, and all our board-certified specialists and primary care physicians,” said Brent Carson, University Hospitals Vice President, Managed Care. “We work closely with Medical Mutual to offer this exceptional level of care at preferred rates.”

Many MedFlex providers participate in value-based agreements where they are incentivized based on patient health outcomes, efficiency and quality of care. These models help improve the overall patient care experience and reduce costs for both employers and employees. In fact, some regions have achieved savings of up to 20% off Medical Mutual’s PPO prices.

“MedFlex is a great option for employers, especially now, as the COVID-19 pandemic has most looking even more closely for ways to manage expenses,” said Steffany Larkins, Medical Mutual Executive Vice President. “We’ve seen real savings for groups when they use MedFlex.”

In addition, the contracting arrangements between Medical Mutual and participating MedFlex providers call for patient-focused care models, which means, through clinical integration, providers coordinate patient care more effectively and efficiently through all stages of life, ensuring appropriate healthcare is administered over time.

For more information on the MedFlex network from Medical Mutual visit MedMutual.com/MedFlexInfo.

About Medical Mutual of Ohio

Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. We provide peace of mind to more than 1.6 million Ohioans through our high-quality health, life, disability, dental, vision and indemnity plans. We offer fully insured and self-funded group coverage, including stop loss, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and individual plans. Medical Mutual’s status as a mutual company means we are owned by our policyholders, not stockholders, so we don’t answer to Wall Street analysts or pay dividends to investors. Instead, we focus on developing products and services that allow us to better serve our customers and the communities around us and help our members achieve their best possible health and quality of life. For more information, visit the company’s website at MedMutual.com.