Income Movement & Geist Productions To Premiere ‘INHERENT GOOD’ Film Featuring Andrew Yang & Comedian Trae Crowder

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INHERENT GOOD (Director, Steve Borst), a Geist Productions documentary that introduces the popular grassroots policy of Universal Basic Income (UBI) to Southern and Heartland Americans, announces its Global Premiere and Watch Party on September 15, 2020. This event, sponsored by Income Movement, is part of the International Basic Income Week event series which culminates in the worldwide Basic Income March on September 19, 2020 with over 35 cities hosting events on four continents to celebrate the growth of the movement for UBI.

“2020 marks the start of a global, long-term movement for basic income that spans politics, social justice movements, popular culture and more,” announces Stacey Rutland, Founder of Income Movement. “We are excited to present the INHERENT GOOD film premiere during Basic Income Week and celebrate how far we have come.”

The INHERENT GOOD premiere kicks off a 7-week Virtual Cinema & Panel Discussion Series, supported by the award-winning social impact agency, Picture Motion. The first panel, Investing in Mothers: Stories from a Guaranteed Income Pilot, on September 16, 2020, features Aisha Nyandoro, CEO of Springboard to Opportunities, and administrator of the groundbreaking Magnolia Mother’s Trust, a $1,000 per month guaranteed income pilot program for Black mothers living in affordable housing in Jackson, Mississippi and funding from Economic Security Project.

A “Sneak Peek” of INHERENT GOOD takes place at the iconic Plaza Drive-In Theatre in Atlanta, GA on September 13 at 8pm ET. Tickets can be purchased here with half of the proceeds going to Humanity Forward Georgia.

Sign up here to learn about future INHERENT GOOD screening opportunities, whereby a different critical topic surrounding UBI such as wealth inequality and the racial divide, criminal justice reform, the youth movement, and climate action will be discussed with leaders and advocacy groups in the movement.

“If we really believe in the ‘Land of the Free’, let’s act like it. Let’s give everyone a piece of the good ole American Pie so that no one has to start from nothing,” remarks Trae Crowder, who is featured in the film.