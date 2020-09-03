KBRA Releases ESG Talks Podcast Episode – Putting the “S” in ESG

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new ESG Talks podcast episode, Putting the “S” in ESG.

In this episode of ESG Talks, KBRA’s CEO, Jim Nadler interviews KBRA board member, Lois Scott, on trends in corporate diversity and inclusion initiatives. Lois has held various roles in both the private and public sectors throughout her extensive career. From 2011 to 2015, Lois served as CFO for the city of Chicago under Mayor Rahm Emmanuel and was the first woman to serve in that capacity.

Lois has long been a champion for women in business and was one of the co-founders of the professional organization, Women in Public Finance. Today, Lois is president of Epoch Advisors and serves on various corporate boards, including KBRA. She is also involved with many charities and other philanthropic causes.

“I think the ‘S’ part in ESG has lagged a little in discussions, mostly because it’s hard to quantify. Social is a squishy topic to really talk about. It’s not just about equity. It’s not just about community. It’s a whole way of thinking and a whole value structure, which we are a little afraid as a society to define what values we should all have, yet we all kind of know it when we see it,” Scott said. “And for that reason, I think ‘S’ is going to continue to be a little squishy until measures are developed or a framework for thinking about that becomes more accepted across a broader universe,” she added,

About ESG Talks

ESG Talks is a KBRA Podcast series focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG). This podcast will highlight various ESG hot topics and will include commentary from prominent voices within the ESG community. As we continue to expand globally, KBRA Podcasts is a go-to source for intimate briefings directly from our knowledgeable team members and guests.

