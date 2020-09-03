Interstate Partners with The Salvation Army in the Fight Against Hunger and Food Insecurity in Our Community

SPRINGFIELD, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interstate Moving | Relocation | Logistics, a northern Virginia-based provider of global moving, relocation and logistics services, recently partnered with The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command and others in the fight against hunger and food insecurity in our community, through the donated use of an Interstate refrigerated trailer and sponsorship of recent frozen food and fresh produce giveaways in Arlington and Fairfax counties of Virginia.

The Interstate refrigerated trailer was used as a safe and secure place to store fresh produce, frozen food and other perishable items for an extended duration, until they were distributed to individuals and families in need during the current pandemic. The food that was stored in the Interstate refrigerated trailer was donated by Convoy of Hope and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The Salvation Army distributed 5,472 boxes of frozen food and fresh produce across both locations during the month of August.

The food giveaways were coordinated by The Salvation Army’s Arlington Corps and sponsored by its Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, D.C. Volunteer support was provided by AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) Atlantic Region and The Salvation Army. These giveaways were in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and were an essential part of the Corps’ effort to break the cycle of poverty in both counties, especially in Arlington where over 80% of residents seeking help are from the Hispanic community.

Since its founding in 1943, Interstate has been dedicated to giving back to the community. “It’s been estimated that 6.9 million American families live on the verge of food insecurity and don’t always know where their next meal is coming from – so it’s important we do what we can to help meet the growing demand for food pantries and nutritious meal programs in our community, especially during the pandemic,” says Bud Morrissette, Interstate’s CEO & Group President. “We support The Salvation Army’s leadership in the fight against hunger and food insecurity.”

The Salvation Army provides over 56 million meals annually through food pantries. Since early March, The Salvation Army National Capital Area has distributed 250,000 pounds of food, which consists of more than 7,000 food bags and boxes given away to help nearly 30,000 people. You can help The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command ‘Do The Most Good’ by making a monetary donation online or calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

ABOUT USDA’s AMS

The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) administers programs that create domestic and international marketing opportunities for U.S. producers of food, fiber and specialty crops. AMS also provides the agriculture industry with valuable services to ensure the quality and availability of wholesome food for consumers across the country. AMS is partnering with national, regional and local suppliers, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products. Through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, family-sized food boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products are packaged and transported to food banks, community and faith-based organizations and other non-profits serving Americans in need.

To learn more about AMS, visit ams.usda.gov.

ABOUT CONVOY OF HOPE

Convoy of Hope was founded in 1994 and is a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches and disaster response.

To learn more about Convoy of Hope, visit: convoyofhope.org.

ABOUT THE SALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is 'Doing the Most Good' at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.

To learn more about The Salvation Army, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

ABOUT INTERSTATE

The Interstate Family of Companies encompasses a worldwide group of moving & storage, relocation services, supply chain logistics and real estate solution providers serving government, corporate and residential clients. The company maintains its headquarters in Springfield, Virginia, working with a global alliance of 1,500 service partners incorporating 17,500 professional associates in 112 countries across six continents. On an annual basis, it is entrusted with the care and oversight of more than $1 billion in customer-valued goods and property. Interstate holds key industry certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, the FIDI FAIMPlus designation, IOMI certification, and is an 11-time recipient of the NDTA Award for Quality Service.

To learn more about Interstate, visit our website at moveinterstate.com.