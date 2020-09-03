AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Prosperity Life Assurance Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” to Prosperity Life Assurance Limited (PLAL) (Bermuda). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. PLAL is a newly added member of the Prosperity Life Group.

The ratings reflect PLAL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings of Prosperity Life Group are being extended to PLAL due to its strategic importance to the group’s expansion into reinsurance markets, mainly being utilized to support the group’s inorganic growth strategy, and because it also shares common management and operational capabilities. PLAL will be utilized to assume primarily fixed annuity & life (and potentially other lines, such as new flow business), and payout and disability in-force blocks via either funds withheld retrocession, or directly from third party ceding companies. PLAL has the full support of its ultimate parent as recently evidenced by an explicit capital contribution.

