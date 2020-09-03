Pampered Chef’s All New TasteBuds Subscription Service Helps Take the Work out of Finding Mealtime Inspiration

ADDISON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To meet the needs of home cooks looking to simplify mealtime, while still packing in plenty of inspiration and flavor, Pampered Chef has launched TasteBuds, a monthly seasoning kit subscription offering. Pre-orders are available now, with deliveries beginning Oct. 1 in the U.S. and Canada.

TasteBuds delivers a surprise to consumers’ doorsteps each month, including:

Flavor: Three pre-portioned packets of Pampered Chef’s most-loved non-GMO and gluten-free, seasonings and blends; ¼ cup each and enough for 2-4 recipes. TasteBuds was designed to encompass existing and beloved offerings from Pampered Chef’s pantry products along with brand-new flavors, so consumers can buy more of what they love most.

Inspiration: Three exclusive recipes highlighting the month's theme and seasonings; recipes are customizable with suggested "change-ups" to fit different family dietary needs and palates, such as vegetarian and gluten-free options. Subscribers also receive tips to use leftover seasonings in snacks, sides, desserts and drinks.

Community: Subscriber-only access to the TasteBuds online portal, which features additional recipe support, timesaving tips, video content and more to build even more confidence in the kitchen.

“We know that consumers are spending more time in their kitchen and endlessly scrolling through recipes just to end up serving the same chicken dinner they make every day; we designed TasteBuds with that struggle in mind,” said Terry Haley, chief marketing officer for Pampered Chef. “TasteBuds delivers new flavors and easy-to-follow cooking methods, spicing up that go-to chicken dinner and getting families out of a cooking rut with fresh, inspired recipe ideas. With this, our community of consultants and consumers can enhance and simplify their everyday cooking to ensure they aren’t sacrificing the quality time they crave with loved ones at dinner time.”

TasteBuds is available in three subscription types: month-to-month ($24/Can$34); three-month, pre-paid quarterly ($20/Can$28.50 per month); and six-month, prepaid semi-annually ($18/Can$25.50 per month). Shipping is free and services are flexible if customers choose to adjust quantity, duration or wish to pause/cancel their subscription before their renewal date (the date the original order was placed). Customers must place their order by the 16th of the month to receive the current month’s theme and package.

TasteBuds is available now for pre-order at pamperedchef.com/tastebuds or through a Pampered Chef consultant.

