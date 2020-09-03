Arch MI Secures Over $449 Million of Indemnity Reinsurance Through Bellemeade Re Insurance-Linked Note Transaction and Related Reinsurance

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (Arch MI) announced that it has obtained over $449 million of indemnity reinsurance on a pool representing approximately $32 billion of mortgages from Bellemeade Re 2020-2 Ltd., a special purpose reinsurer. The coverage was obtained by issuing approximately $423 million in bonds and $26 million in direct reinsurance. This transaction covers a portfolio of MI policies linked to 117,562 loans and issued by Arch MI and affiliates primarily in the first five months of 2020.

This Mortgage Insurance-Linked Note (MILN) transaction is Arch’s second of 2020. Arch’s earlier MILN, Bellemeade Re 2020-1, was the first mortgage credit risk transfer (CRT) completed by any company in the COVID-19 era. The most senior class M-1A of notes received an A2 rating by Moody’s Investors Service and a BBB (high) from DBRS Morningstar.

The MILN is funding its reinsurance obligations through the issuance of five classes of amortizing notes with 10-year legal final maturities.

The notes consist of the following five classes:

$91,990,000 class M-1A notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 230 basis points.

$95,564,000 class M-1B notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 320 basis points.

$128,066,000 class M-1C notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 400 basis points.

$89,834,000 class M-2 notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 600 basis points.

$17,966,000 class B-1 notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 850 basis points.

Additionally, a total of $25,747,000 was placed with a panel of reinsurers.

“We’re pleased that we were able to bring our second Bellemeade transaction of 2020 to market. Investor interest was incredibly strong, as reflected in tighter credit spreads and a lower attachment compared to Bellemeade 2020-1,” said Jim Bennison, EVP, Alternative Markets for Arch MI. “Investors have gotten much more comfortable with mortgage credit risk over the past several months as the effect of COVID-19 on the housing market becomes clearer.”

About Arch MI

Arch MI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd., is a leading provider of private insurance covering mortgage credit risk in the U.S. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arch MI's mission is to protect lenders against credit risk, while extending the possibility of responsible home ownership to qualified borrowers. Arch MI’s flagship mortgage insurer, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit archmi.com.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $14.7 billion in capital at June 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward−looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward−looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward−looking statements.

Forward−looking statements involve our current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements include: adverse general economic and market conditions; increased competition; fluctuations in the actions of rating agencies; investment performance; the loss of key personnel; the adequacy of the Company's loss reserves; greater frequency or severity of unpredictable natural and man-made catastrophic events, including pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact of acts of terrorism and acts of war; changes in regulations and/or tax laws; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; changes in accounting principles or policies; availability and cost of reinsurance; changes in the method for determining LIBOR and the potential replacement of LIBOR and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included herein or elsewhere. All subsequent written and oral forward−looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward−looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.