Nonio Selects Xandr’s Technology Platform

LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company and leading Portuguese media alliance Nonio, today announced that members of Nonio alliance will adopt Xandr’s strategic selling platform Xandr Monetize.

Nonio is the largest media alliance in Portugal, representing 85% of Portuguese publishers. It was created to guarantee the production of journalistic and national entertainment content of quality and rigor, providing advertisers with scale and credibility on the open internet. Nonio today has two million registered users via a Single Sign On (SSO) and it represents one of the most important regional examples of qualified audience alliance built on the foundation of publishers’ first-party data.

With the adoption of Xandr Monetize, advertisers can now access inventory across the alliance in one place. This streamlined entry point gives Nonio’s publishers the infrastructure to unlock the full value of their premium content and audiences, and to provide consumers with relevant advertising that complements their online experience.

“ Xandr is fully committed to helping publishers optimise and scale their business on the open internet,” said Remi Boudard, Market Director at Xandr. “ Our partnership with Nonio will provide the media company the capabilities and the technologies to activate audiences at scale: their premium inventory, combined with their valuable first-party data can accelerate their business transformation and improve the end consumer experience.”

Built on the powerful foundation of AppNexus technology, Xandr Monetize enables media companies to unlock the full value of their content and improve the advertising experience for consumers. Through strategic inventory management capabilities, data-driven yield optimization, and differentiated buyer demand, Xandr Monetize expands the ways in which content owners and distributors can package, sell, and measure performance across all formats, screens, and devices.

“ We are honoured to partner with Xandr to bring the most advanced solutions to advertisers across our premium inventory” said Jose Frade, Digital Business Director at Cofina Media Digital and member of the Steering Committee at Nonio. “ Over the course of the last six months the Xandr Team has been really knowledgeable and helped us to accelerate the integration of all of our partners onto a single platform, offering a unique audience in Portugal built through the registered users in SSO first party data (Nonio Identity). This collaboration will bring to the market new opportunities and will help Nonio propose best in class solution to our buyers.”

About Xandr

Xandr is AT&T’s advertising company and a leader in addressable TV, creating a better solution for advertisers and media companies. Xandr Invest and Xandr Monetize, our strategic platforms built on more than a decade of AppNexus’ innovation, optimize media spend across screens for buyers and sellers alike. Community, powered by Xandr, is a curated marketplace of premium publishers, providing access to unique consumer insights in a brand-safe environment. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.

About Nonio

NONIO is a unique technological platform created by the largest media alliance of communication groups in Portugal (Cofina Media, Impresa, Media Capital, Global Media, Renascença) , to offer personalized content, more security, quality and access to more than 70 main sites in the country. NONIO, works with a registration system (Nonio ID/SSO) between all the alliance media groups, created to guarantee the continuity of the production of journalistic and national content of quality, rigor, impartiality and credibility. We are creating also a new PMP with first party audiences with advertising solutions sought by advertisers and, consequently, increase the quality and volume of advertising investment made in Portuguese media (to the detriment of what is done in large international platforms). NÓNIO does not ask for more than a free registration (email address, gender and date of birth).