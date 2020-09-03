North American Wipes Market Report 2020: Regional Analysis by Type & Distribution Channel (2018-2030) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "North America Wipes Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type; Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American wipes market accounted for US$ 4,507.1 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2027, to account for US$ 15,149.3 million by 2027.

Rising concerns related to personal hygiene and increasing influence of social media and other promotional media have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene products. This has significantly driven the demand for personal care products such as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, and household wipes.

However, disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical industry, hotels and restaurants, schools, and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces. Disinfectant wipes and sanitizers are used on a large scale as a precautionary measure to fight against the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rising awareness among the consumers in the developed and developing countries about the importance of hygienic products have propelled the demand for wipes in North America.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets are gaining popularity among buyers for purchasing wipes in countries such as US, Canada and Mexico. Increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops has helped in the growth of online, both in strength and volume.

The North America wipes market is segmented based on type as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, household wipes, and others. The baby wipes segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the North America wipes market by 2027, whereas the household wipes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America wipes market, based on country, has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US holds the largest share of the market, and the wipes market in Canada is expected to grow register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing risk of infectious diseases in developed countries such as the US leads to severe health issues. This has encouraged consumers to use wipes for personal hygiene. The demand for moist flushable wipes has seen a slight decrease over the past few years. The wipes made by of natural ingredients are gaining popularity among customers as they want to avoid the use of chemicals.

The higher purchasing power among the consumers and increasing disposable income of the consumers have propelled the demand for wipes in Canada. Consumers in Canada are willing to pay higher prices for premium personal care products such as baby wipes and facial wipes. Personal care and hygiene play a major role among consumers in Canada. Moreover, increasing concerns towards health, improvement in living standards, and a rise in disposable income are expected to boost the wipes market in Canada.

The demand for wipes has grown considerably in Mexico due to rising consumer preference for hygiene products such as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, and household wipes. Mexico, as a developing country, has a well-established network of retailers such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. This helps the wipes manufacturers to distribute their products to a wide range of consumers in the country.

A few of the players present in North America wipes market are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Contac Inc., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Rockline Industries Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., and S.C. Johnson & Son.

Impact of COVID-19

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel form of a disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, as a pandemic. This outbreak started in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and later, it turned into pandemic causing thousands of deaths worldwide. Disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical sector, hotels and restaurants, schools, and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces. Thus, disinfectant wipes and sanitizers are used on a large scale as a precautionary measure to fight against this pandemic.

As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing and delivery schedules, and sales of various goods in different regions, including North America.

The consumer goods industry is one of the major industries in North America suffering serious consequences in the form of supply chain disruptions, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns, etc. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in North America.

