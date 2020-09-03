Eutelsat and Paratus sign distribution agreement for EUTELSAT KONNECT capacity over South Africa

PARIS & PRETORIA, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) and Paratus, have signed a multi-year distribution agreement to bring high quality network connectivity to South Africa.

Paratus will leverage the unprecedented operational flexibility and power of EUTELSAT KONNECT, the new-generation high throughput satellite to bring connectivity to remote and rural locations across South Africa to businesses operating in farming, game farms and the SME segment and consumers, for home working, home schooling and general Internet use.

Launched at the beginning of September 2020, Paratus’ offers, based around packages of 10, 20 and 30 mbps, with 24/7 technical support, and operating with small, cost-efficient dishes are already seeing a high level of demand, highlighting the strong need for high-speed connectivity in remote areas.

Commenting on the agreement, Managing Director, Paratus South Africa, Kallie Carlsen, said: “Getting connectivity in remote locations is not easy; while price is key to attracting customers, the quality of network – both connection and support – quickly proves more important. There is too often a disconnect between customer expectations and the delivery of service. With the partnership between Paratus and Eutelsat we aim to overcome these boundaries and provide superior services for South Africa.”

Guido Merien-van Sprundel of Eutelsat, Sales Director, Southern Africa, of Eutelsat added: “We are delighted to partner with Paratus to bring high quality, reliable connectivity to businesses and consumers in South Africa who are currently in the digital divide. This agreement reflects the significant demand on the African continent, and the unparalleled assets of the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in enabling it to be efficiently met. This contract also highlights the pertinence of Eutelsat’s multi-channel distribution strategy.”

About Paratus

Paratus is Africa’s leading integrator of technology, enabler of enterprise, and key partner in delivering next generation converged telecommunications services. We own and manage an extensive network of leading-edge infrastructure that includes over 4,000 satellite connections. This allows us to connect Africans across the continent – from the West to the East coast – and deliver end-to-end service excellence. As a company that revolves around connectivity, we are committed to growing our network and our business across Africa.

For more about Paratus go to: https://paratus.africa/

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

