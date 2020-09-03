Regent Pacific to Acquire Longevity AI Startup Deep Longevity for HK$29.56 Million

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Longevity, Inc (“DLI”), a leader in artificial intelligence for aging and longevity research, announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired for a potential consideration of HK$29.56 million by Regent Pacific Group Limited ("Regent Pacific" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Hong Kong stock code: 00575), a specialist healthcare, wellness and life sciences investment group. The announcement was made during the 7th Annual Aging Research and Drug Discovery, the world’s largest conference dedicated to aging research and drug discovery co-organized by Deep Longevity.

DLI launched in July 2020 with the debut of the first commercial AI system on the market for aging-related biomarker development and a collaboration with Human Longevity, Inc (HLI), the genomics-based, health intelligence leader with the world’s largest database of sequenced genomes and phenotypic information.

DLI is developing explainable and user-friendly AI systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological and psychological levels and systems for the emerging field of longevity medicine, enabling physicians to make better decisions on interventions that may slow down or reverse the aging processes. DLI has also developed Longevity as a Service (LaaS) solution to integrate multiple deep biomarkers of aging dubbed "deep aging clocks" which provide a universal multifactorial measure of human biological age.

Further, there is an increased interest in the longevity market where DLI is looking to have first mover advantage with its applications, including COVID-19 relevance (where epidemiological studies suggest that age is one of the most important factors of COVID-19 illness severity). DLI's deep hematological clocks can be explored as a predictive tool for analysis of COVID-19 positive patients. DLI is the original inventor of deep aging clocks with granted US patents, high-end clinics as clients, great scientific publications, top AI and longevity scientists.

Jamie Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Regent Pacific, said, "Our long-term vision is to transform Regent Pacific into a global end-to-end longevity and wellness biotechnology company dedicated to extending healthy productive lives of billions of people worldwide by developing a longevity ecosystem. It is only logical to start executing on this vision via the acquisition of the most sophisticated AI system designed to track the rate of human aging and evaluate the effectiveness of longevity interventions. This system can be used by the longevity and performance clinics, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, and large employers that deeply care about their workforce."

Mr. Gibson added, "DLI will be run by the most credible experts in aging and longevity with Jim Mellon, the Company's chairman and the author of 'Juvenescence' being joined by other noted biotechnology investors and entrepreneurs including Dr. Wei-Wu He, chairman of HLI, and Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, the founder and CEO of DLI and adjunct professor at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. Together these individuals will combine their efforts to create a dedicated and focussed longevity company."

Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and CEO of DLI, said, “By becoming part of Regent Pacific, we are planning to help it transform into the first public company to become the engine for the emerging longevity ecosystem and help everyone on the planet live longer and better regardless of their nationality, race, gender, or social status. As part of Regent Pacific, we aim to service the longevity biotechnology industry as well as the health and life insurance industries and become the ultimate instrument to hedge the longevity risk.”

Mr. Zhavoronkov added, “We are very happy to collaborate with the Regent team, Jim Mellon, and Dr. Wei-Wu He to attempt to create an integrated ecosystem for scientists, medical doctors, medical centers, and insurance companies to extend human productive longevity and improve performance using artificial intelligence. Together, we are forging new inroads in creating the first and largest longevity ecosystem — an entirely new industry of longevity as a service for personalized preventative healthcare and longevity interventions.”

About Deep Longevity

Deep Longevity is developing explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels. It is also developing systems for the emerging field of longevity medicine enabling physicians to make better decisions on the interventions that may slow down, or reverse the aging processes. Deep Longevity developed Longevity as a Service (LaaS) solution to integrate multiple deep biomarkers of aging dubbed "deep aging clocks" to provide a universal multifactorial measure of human biological age. Originally incubated by Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity started its independent journey in 2020 after securing a round of funding from the most credible venture capitalists specializing in biotechnology, longevity, and artificial intelligence. ETP Ventures, Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund, BOLD Capital Partners, Longevity Vision Fund, LongeVC, co-founder of Oculus, Michael Antonov, and other experts AI and biotechnology investors supported the company. Deep Longevity established a research partnership with one of the most prominent longevity organizations, Human Longevity, Inc. to provide a range of aging clocks to the network of advanced physicians and researchers. http://longevity.ai/

About Regent Pacific

Regent Pacific is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 21 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering in May 1997.