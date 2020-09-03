ServiceNow Partners with Cisco to Enhance Contact Tracing Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced a new integration with Cisco DNA Spaces to enhance contact tracing with its Wi-Fi-enabled Proximity Reporting app. This integration will help businesses returning employees to the workplace by monitoring their workspaces closely for physical distancing. The company also added new capabilities to its ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite, making travel for business safer and more manageable.

The integration with Cisco DNA Spaces will allow joint customers of ServiceNow and Cisco to seamlessly import location-based data into the ServiceNow Contact Tracing app and identify potential interactions with an affected employee. Proximity Reporting from Cisco DNA Spaces allows customers to better understand the extent of each interaction and potential exposure to floors and buildings across the workplace. This is based on employees’ Wi-Fi network connections to laptops or mobile devices, so case managers can take immediate and informed actions. The new integrated solution will help to reduce workplace transmission of infectious diseases, like COVID-19, by identifying on-site employees who might have been in contact with an affected employee.

“ We are committed to innovating and expanding the ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite to help businesses manage the new and complex workflows required to help keep employees healthy and workplaces safe,” said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of Employee Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “ Through the power of the Now Platform, we are helping our customers navigate this uncharted territory and solve the unique challenges that arise as a result of the pandemic, so that companies and employees can feel confident and safe about returning to the workplace.”

“ We’re thrilled to partner with ServiceNow to help our customers prioritize the health and safety of their workers,” said Rajesh Reddy, Head of Product, Cisco DNA Spaces. “ By integrating Cisco DNA Spaces, the industry’s leading indoor cloud location platform, with the power of the ServiceNow platform, customers can more easily deploy and manage end-to-end return to workplace solutions. Our customers can confidently introduce return to work policies knowing they have a solution to react quickly to an incident, while also protecting the privacy of employees.”

New Employee Travel Safety App

ServiceNow also introduced the new Employee Travel Safety app as part of its Safe Workplace suite. Available immediately, the app enables organizations to pre-authorize business travel for employees based on the safety of their destination. Automatic health verification before and during travel, and daily contact tracing check-ins help ensure company safety guidelines are followed to help make travel safer.

“ To ensure safe business travel during the pandemic, it’s critical for NCR and our employees to establish best practices and commit to working together throughout the travel experience,” says Linda Sherman, VP of Global Sales Operations at NCR. “ ServiceNow’s Employee Travel Safety app automates and simplifies the process of travel authorization and approval while ensuring our policy guidelines are being adhered to. Ultimately, our focus is on the health and safety of our customers and employees and enabling them to do their jobs.”

The ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite has been downloaded by more than 700 organizations, including Bremer Bank, American University, Coca Cola European Partners, and State of North Carolina, and ServiceNow will continue plans of new releases twice a month to support customers’ evolving needs, given the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

