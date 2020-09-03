Del Taco and Beyond Meat® Team Up with DoorDash to Offer Free Delivery for Plant-based Epic Beyond Burritos This Labor Day Weekend

Del Taco is partnering with Beyond Meat® to offer FREE delivery with purchase of any Epic Beyond Burrito or Epic Beyond Burrito Meal though DoorDash (Offer valid Friday, 9/4 through Monday, 9/7). (Photo: Business Wire)

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced a new way to relax and enjoy a plant-based meal at home this Labor Day weekend, thanks to the brand’s partnership with Beyond Meat® and DoorDash. Starting this Friday, September 4, through Monday, September 7, fans can use the DoorDash app to receive FREE delivery on all orders that include any Epic Burrito with Beyond Meat.

Del Taco’s foil-wrapped Epic Burritos deliver fast-casual quality with fast food convenience and value. Each burrito weighs about one pound, and are loaded with premium, fresh ingredients, and offered in craveable combinations, including:

- New Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito (Vegan) - Beyond Meat, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, fresh guacamole, and fresh-made pico de gallo, all in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

- New Epic Beyond Fresh Avocado Burrito (Vegan) - Beyond Meat, sliced avocado, fresh-made pico de gallo, salsa casera, cilantro lime rice, and seasoned black beans all in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

- New Epic Beyond Loaded Queso Burrito - Beyond Meat, Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut Fries, creamy Queso Blanco, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and fresh-made pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

- Epic Beyond Cali Burrito - Beyond Meat, Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut Fries, chipotle sauce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh-made pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

“ Plant-based fans are blown away by the bold, delicious flavors we’re able to pack into our Beyond Meat burritos,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “ With free DoorDash delivery this holiday weekend, it’s easier than ever to try our expanded Epic Burrito lineup – whether you’re a lifelong vegetarian or looking to incorporate more plant-based foods into your diet.”

Along with offering premium ingredients like Beyond Meat, Del Taco also recently introduced Fresh Guacamole, which is available at no additional cost in the Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito or can be added a la carte to any item at Del Taco. The company’s Fresh Guacamole is crafted in each restaurant daily with just four simple ingredients, including Hass avocados, fresh-made pico de gallo, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and a special seasoning blend.

*By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand's campaign further communicates Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.