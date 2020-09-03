Gongos & DISQO Partner to Transform Digital Behavioral Insights

ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gongos, Inc., a consultative agency focused on driving customer centricity for Fortune 500 companies, and DISQO, a Los Angeles-based audience-first insights platform, today announced a partnership to offer organizations a fully agnostic digital consumer view of brands and their category. This partnership enables the targeted analysis of a wealth of unstructured data, while providing a clear path toward greater brand health and growth.

DISQO’s first-party audience allows for behavioral inputs at massive scale through permissioned data, while Gongos analyzes and contextualizes the data against brand metrics to derive custom insights that are meaningful, ongoing, and comprehensive. Beyond brand health measures, organizations are now armed with the opportunity to identify consumer profiles, explore customer journeys, and analyze path-to-purchase based on digital behaviors that more fully reflect consumers’ lives.

“Digital interactions with brands have grown exponentially since the onset of 2020 and comprise a lion’s share of the customer’s journey,” said Camille Nicita, Gongos president & CEO. “Leveraging DISQO’s rich data source—often not captured by conventional metrics—means marrying the what and the why to develop activation strategies that provide a new dimension of competitiveness for brands.”

“DISQO powers the understanding of people in a customer-centric world,” adds Armen Adjemian, DISQO Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re excited to be partnering with Gongos as they are one of the most forward-thinking agencies defining the future of customer centricity. Together, we enable brands to better understand their customers and be ready to win the future.”

Gongos will join DISQO at this year’s annual IIeX North America event where DISQO’s Vice President, Consumer Insights, Carl Van Ostrand and Gongos’ Senior Analytics Translator, Lisa Speck will co-present “The Exponential Rise of Digital: The Critical Role of Behavioral Data in Brand Health” on Thursday September 10th. The two will also present at the Insights Association’s Converge event in December.

About DISQO

DISQO is a next-generation consumer-first insights platform that delivers unprecedented data and analytics to the market research industry. The company powers insights professionals and marketers with automated solutions that drive consumer research and improve ad effectiveness. Today, DISQO delivers an accurate and complete view of the consumer journey via technology built on the foundation of first-party research from millions of engaged consumers. By engaging consumers who choose to share their attitudes and behaviors, DISQO captures the highest quality data, empowering its clients to make confident decisions. Founded in 2015, DISQO is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has over 160 employees.

About Gongos

Gongos, Inc. is a consultative agency that places customers at the heart of business strategy. Partnering with insights, analytics, marketing, strategy, and customer experience groups, Gongos operationalizes customer centricity by helping companies both understand their customer needs and deliver on them better than anyone else. Gongos was named a Forbes “Small Giant” in 2020; ranks #44 among the largest market research organizations in the U.S.; and partners with Fortune 500 clients across multiple industries including Coca-Cola, Mars Wrigley, Kellogg’s, U.S. Bank, UnitedHealthcare and General Motors. For further insight into Gongos, visit gongos.com.