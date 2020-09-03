Cinedigm Extends Reach of The Bob Ross Channel to 15 Million New Viewers In Partnership with Atmosphere

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the leading streaming service for businesses – known for its network of free content channels – today announced a content distribution agreement with Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) for The Bob Ross Channel. The Bob Ross Channel will be made available across the Atmosphere streaming service currently seen in over 10,000 businesses with a reach of more than 500,000 viewers per day.

The Bob Ross Channel showcases memorable moments and incredible paintings from the long-running public television series, featuring approximately 380 classic episodes and delivering hours of quality entertainment that is enjoyable for the whole family. As part of Cinedigm’s agreement with Bob Ross, Inc., Cinedigm has produced and distributed special messages of support for public television on the channel, as well as spots highlighting official Bob Ross painting products, and Bob Ross Certified Instructors. The free-to-stream channel will provide opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audience with regular ad breaks.

“We are thrilled at the strong demand we have received for The Bob Ross Channel from new and established ad-supported streaming platforms,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “Our agreement with Atmosphere expands our distribution into a new market that allows the channel to reach yet another distinct and important viewing segment.”

“I’m as happy as Bob Ross’s happy little trees to welcome The Bob Ross Channel to Atmosphere’s growing line-up of premium channels,” said Leo Resig, Co-founder and CEO of Atmosphere. “The addition of Bob Ross’s beloved programming to our free streaming service adds a ton of value to our growing customer base. The Bob Ross Channel will showcase the legacy and inimitable work of Bob Ross, and we’re incredibly proud to feature such a recognizable personality and artist on Atmosphere.”

Since its creation in early 2019, the Atmosphere platform has grown 2.5x and is currently adding approximately 1,000 new venues per month. In addition to the audio-optional programming, venues can run custom promotions on their TVs to drive customer behavior via a Digital Signage tool. Earlier this year, Atmosphere also rolled out its new Custom Playlist feature. This allows businesses to pick and choose up to 5 channels which will be automatically cycled through to surface fresh and diverse content.

Atmosphere’s audience reach continues to grow. According to Nielsen, Atmosphere generates 600 million audience ad impressions per month. Atmosphere has spent the last year bolstering its advertising offering, which includes granular targeting of audience segments, attribution and retargeting.

About Atmosphere:

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering 23 original and partner TV channels. The platform has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. The business was incubated within Chive Media Group (theCHIVE) and spun out in 2019. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.