Southeastern Grocers Donates 1.12 Million Meals to Continue the Fight Against Hunger

Southeastern Grocers, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces the donation of 1,125,000 meals to Feeding America® in support of Hunger Action Month and the organization’s efforts to end hunger. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, today announces the donation of 1,125,000 meals to Feeding America® in support of Hunger Action Month and the organization’s efforts to end hunger. The grocer will partner with Feeding America to take a stand against hunger and raise awareness with a $100,000 donation as well as 150,000 pounds of food to local communities through mobile food pantry events.

To help the more than 54 million people projected to face hunger in the wake of the pandemic, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation will host six drive-through food pantry events in partnership with Feeding America member food banks. The mobile food pantries will provide 150,000 pounds of fresh produce and shelf-stable food to people in need throughout the communities SEG serves. In addition, SEG has partnered with Kruger Products to provide 1,500 packages of White Cloud bath tissue to neighbors in need.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to eliminating hunger in our local communities. As a grocer, it is our responsibility to nourish our communities and be a support system for our neighbors in need. This year has been especially difficult for millions of families and our commitment is to help make tomorrow a little brighter for our associates, customers and communities.”

Blake Thompson, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Feeding America, said, “As families in America are still struggling to put food on their tables, we need support now more than ever. We are grateful to Southeastern Grocers for their long-standing commitment of giving back to communities in need during Hunger Action Month and beyond.”

Drive-through food pantry events will take place in the following cities, and community members in need are encouraged to reach out to their local participating food bank for more details:

Jacksonville, Florida: Tuesday, Sept. 15 in partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida Location: 5461 Commonwealth Ave., Jacksonville, FL

Montgomery, Alabama: Friday, Sept. 18 in partnership with Montgomery Area Food Bank Location: 4233 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL

Greenville, South Carolina: Monday, Sept. 21 in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank Location: 2818 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC

New Orleans, Louisiana: Wednesday, Sept. 23 in partnership with Second Harvest of South Louisiana Location: 3400 Tulane Ave., #1000, New Orleans, LA

Tampa, Florida: Thursday, Sept. 24 in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay Location: Hillsborough County

Lehigh Acres, Florida: Saturday, Oct. 10 in partnership with Lehigh Community Services Location: 1311 Edward Ave., Lehigh Acres, FL

Saturday, Oct. 10 in partnership with Lehigh Community Services

Additionally, SEG is supporting Feeding America through the grocer’s Positive Change Round Up Campaign. Customers are encouraged to donate spare change at the register or purchase a $5 virtual food bag to help support food-insecure neighbors in need now through Sept. 29. The campaign is aimed to help minimize the impact of the current nationwide coin shortage while also providing support to various charitable organizations committed to serving individuals and families in need through the remainder of the year. All change donated will be electronically collected and the total will round up to the nearest dollar to ensure every cent makes a difference.

Customers looking for more ways to give back can also participate in SEG’s Share a Meal program in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company by simply purchasing a qualifying meal in any BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie deli department now through Dec. 31, 2021. Qualifying items include rotisserie chicken, mixed eight-piece baked chicken or mixed eight-piece fried chicken, with Coca-Cola products including Gold Peak Tea or smartwater.*

*A deli meal combination consists of the purchase of one of the following deli meal items from the deli section – rotisserie chicken, 8-piece fried chicken (mixed) or 8-piece baked chicken (mixed), along with one or more of the following drinks – 2-1.25 L bottles of Coca Cola, 64 oz. Gold Peak tea or 1.5 L of smartwater.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.