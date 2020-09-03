Teleperformance Modernizes Communications Infrastructure to Provide Exceptional Customer Experiences With Over 120,000 Avaya OneCloud™ Subscription Seats

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, chose Avaya OneCloud™ Subscription to transform their communications platform by deploying 126,000 Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) seats to increase employee productivity, maximize team collaboration, and drive higher levels of customer satisfaction across its sites in nine countries. Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) is a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

Earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Avaya worked with Teleperformance to significantly expand their deployment of home-based agents to upward of 170,000 to help keep employees safe while ensuring business continuity for their clients. Building upon that foundation, Avaya OneCloud Subscription now supports Teleperformance’s global footprint, helping provide a path to modernize their customer’s communications environment and support the continued pressing needs for agent desktop flexibility amid long-term “work from home” requirements. The new 3-year subscription spans all world regions.

“Teleperformance remains focused on the mission to support our customers by the use of reliable, flexible and intelligent technological solutions plus compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards,” said Dev Mudaliar, Global CIO, Teleperformance. “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with an industry technology leader like Avaya to power our highly reliable, secure and adaptable infrastructure. Avaya’s OneCloud offering is perfectly aligned with our Teleperformance global Cloud Campus strategy which makes the customer experience simpler, faster and safer all around the world.”

“For many global customers like Teleperformance, moving to a subscription model for their on-premise communication infrastructure is a logical next step in their journey to the cloud and to accelerate their overall business transformation,” said Jim Geary, Vice President Global Enterprise Accounts, Avaya. “By integrating Avaya OneCloud Subscription, Teleperformance can better meet the needs of their customers while still having the flexibility for a transition path to the future in a way that works best for their business.”

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group’s 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million. Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40*, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethical Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

