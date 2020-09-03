Heide Refinery Accelerates its Digital Journey with Aspen Technology Software, Targeting Improved Margins and Agility

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Heide Refinery, one of the most complex refineries in Europe, has licensed Aspen Generic Dynamic Optimization Technology (GDOT™) software to achieve production levels more closely aligned to plan.

The solution will be deployed to help improve refinery margins with real-time, closed-loop, dynamic optimization increasing the flexibility of operations. GDOT will maximize against operational constraints across the refinery and help to reduce finished product quality giveaway, improving business results.

Juergen Wollschlaeger, CEO at Heide Refinery said: “AspenTech’s GDOT will improve agility in our response to changes in market conditions, such as those we are experiencing right now. It will optimize our production by continuously adjusting targets in the individual controllers within the Advanced Process Control layer so that they align with the economic objectives from planning and scheduling. Ultimately GDOT will optimize profits by minimizing finished product quality giveaway and maximizing production of the most valuable products.”

Matt Holland, vice president of sales for EURA, Aspen Technology added: “The global energy industry is facing a number of unforeseen challenges today. Operational flexibility for refineries is more crucial than ever in this environment. Our GDOT technology will give Heide Refinery the increased agility and flexibility in its operations that this unpredictable landscape demands.”

About Raffinerie Heide

Raffinerie Heide GmbH is part of the Klesch Group and is one of the largest employers in Dithmarschen, Schleswig-Holstein, with around 560 employees and 40 trainees. The company has an annual processing capacity of 4.5 million tonnes of crude oil, equal to the oil demands of the entire state of Schleswig-Holstein. The refinery with a medium-sized ethos, which was founded in 2010, produces traditional petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and aviation fuel. It also produces light heating oil and base materials for the chemicals industry. Raffinerie Heide, which is one of the most complex refineries in Europe, is among the best in the continent in terms of utilisation and availability thanks to its strict standards of care in relation to maintenance.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2020 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE®, the Aspen leaf logo, Aspen, Aspen GDOT™ are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.