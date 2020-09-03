ePlus and Mobile Heartbeat Partner to Enhance Clinical Workflow and Patient Care in Healthcare Organizations

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news), today announced it has partnered with Mobile Heartbeat, a leading provider of enterprise-grade clinical communication and collaboration solutions, to provide MH-CURE®, a Unified Clinical Communication platform, to healthcare organizations looking to enhance clinical workflows and patient care.

The collaborative effort between ePlus and Mobile Heartbeat will provide customer organizations with implementations of the MH-CURE® platform, professional support services and the value-added ability to finance the technology through the ePlus financial services organization.

MH-CURE® facilitates simple, secure access and information sharing between clinicians and other care team members with clinically relevant patient information—no matter where they are. These secure team communications improve clinical workflow, enabling healthcare organizations to provide better, more efficient patient care.

“ePlus is excited to partner with Mobile Heartbeat and bring this important technology to our healthcare customers,” said George Pashardis, vice president of healthcare at ePlus. “Empowering hospital staff with enterprise-wide communications is critical to providing high quality patient care and ensuring safe and efficient operations. Mobile Heartbeat’s solution allows hospitals to optimize workflows to elevate care delivery, which makes an immediate positive impact on both clinicians and patients.”

"We are excited about the new partnership with ePlus,” said Diane Fokas, vice president of sales at Mobile Heartbeat. “They have deep experience in supporting the healthcare enterprise in the areas of IT infrastructure, collaboration, security, professional services, financing and areas of innovation like AI & VR. These areas of expertise complement Mobile Heartbeat's solutions and ensure we are able to keep the patient first in all that we do."

“The pandemic has presented healthcare organizations with new financial challenges to navigate, and many are dealing with tightening capital budgets,” said Pashardis. “Our ability to provide flexible financing options provides support to these customers by helping them fund IT and patient care strategies they may be struggling to meet.”

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

