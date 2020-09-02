ATSG Wins Contract for Flower Sortation Center

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. announced today that its subsidiary, TriFactor Solutions LLC, has been awarded a contract to design and install a multi-divert sortation system in Xenia, Ohio, for Passion Growers LLC of Miami.

The project includes the design and installation of an automated system to sort inbound cases for Passion Growers’ shipping operation, improving its overall fulfillment rate to customers.

Passion Growers’ commitment to conserving energy, reducing waste, and supporting sustainable agriculture and distribution options led to its choice of TriFactor Solutions to design the sortation system at its new Xenia warehouse, which is expected to open in November 2020.

" Partnering with Passion Growers to develop and install its new sortation system reflects the trust and operational understanding we have developed over years of working together,” said Jim Pradetto, president of TriFactor Solutions. “ The success of other sortation systems we have developed with them has given us the knowledge to create a new one to handle the myriad product types that Passion Growers distributes, ensuring their consistently high level of customer service.”

About TriFactor Solutions LLC

TriFactor Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of LGSTX Services, Inc., which is part of the Air Transport Services Group, Inc., family of companies. TriFactor Solutions specializes in material handling systems design and conveyor services. They are a systems integrator that designs and implements turnkey engineered material handling systems with integrated partners throughout North America. They offer value-driven, high quality solutions to a broad range of corporate clients while providing them the service they desire to meet their customers’ needs. To learn more, please see www.trifactor.com.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary TriFactor Solutions LLC; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

About Passion Growers LLC

Founded in 2001, Passion Growers is a family-oriented company dedicated to growing and providing the most beautiful and highest-quality roses. Passion Growers’ 200 varieties of roses can be found in more than 5,000 retail and grocery stores around the country, and online under the brand name PassionRoses. The company supports communities through education, donations, and community outreach; and provides continuing educational efforts for employees. Passion Growers has repeatedly been voted a Great Place to Work® in Colombia, as well as a Great Place to Work® for Women 2019 in Colombia. They are committed to sustainable agriculture and environmentally friendly practices, and their farms are Florverde®, BASC and Rainforest Alliance Certified™. PassionRoses is the Official Rose of the Rose Bowl, the Official Rose of The Tony Awards, and the Official Rose of Miss America. For more information on Passion Growers visit PassionRoses.com.