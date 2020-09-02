KinderCare Education® Offers K-6 Families Back to School Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As families around the country navigate the complexities of this back-to-school season, many face the challenge of safely balancing learning and care in a way that’s safe and manageable for the entire family. KinderCare Education®, the nation’s largest private provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, leads the way with flexible programs designed to support families with best-in-class curriculum and industry-leading health and safety practices.

“We know families face unique challenges during this back to school season as they balance work with their child’s care and education,” said Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare Education. “As one of the only nationwide early childhood education companies that continued operating throughout the pandemic, we’re uniquely suited to bring that expertise to support families with school-age children. Our programs offer families flexible solutions that provide a safe place for children to learn and grow.”

KinderCare Learning Center teachers are trained to support K-6 students with distance learning, whether it’s online or through their school curriculum. KinderCare programs also provide project-based activities in subjects like STEM, art, physical activity, and more.

Champions programs partner with elementary schools to offer before and after-school programs, part-time or full-day programming. These programs, held in or near schools, support school curriculum with activities that helps students learn to adapt to new experiences and rebound from challenging circumstances.

All KinderCare programs have enhanced health and safety protocols and best-in-class curriculum that helps children learn and grow. National studies show that KinderCare children are better prepared for first grade than their peers.

More information about KinderCare’s school-age programs is available online.

About KinderCare Education®

KinderCare Education is America’s largest private provider of early childhood and school-age education and child care. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia: