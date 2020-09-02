Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Named One of Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2020

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge has been recognized on Newsweek’s inaugural list of Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2020. The list ranks the best facilities within the 20 states with the highest number of residential treatment facilities. Three Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge locations were included in the top ten honorees in Minnesota – its women’s center in Rochester, the women’s center in Minneapolis, and the Steven and Hudson houses (men’s programs) in Minneapolis.

“There are more than 300 licensed treatment providers in Minnesota,” says Pastor Rich Scherber, CEO of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. “It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the best. It validates our efforts to provide compassionate and effective treatment to Minnesotans seeking freedom from substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.”

Working with Statista, Newsweek ranked treatment centers using an accreditation score as well as a reputation survey. Medical experts including therapists, counselors, medical doctors, and staff working in treatment facilities were asked to take part in the peer-to-peer survey where they could name up to five of the best facilities in their state. The survey measured factors such as quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care, and accommodations and amenities.

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge has long prided itself on providing effective and affordable treatment programs for its clients and focusing on their health, mental and spiritual needs. Particularly notable is the inclusion of two of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge’s women’s residential treatment centers on the list. Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge has paid considerable attention to addressing the distinct needs of women in treatment.

Kelsey Eller, the director of the Women’s Recovery Program explains, “Women face unique challenges when it comes to recovery from substance use disorders. It’s never just about getting sober. Instead it often involves overcoming past traumas, addressing underlying mental health needs such as anxiety or depression, and integrating considerations for children and family needs. In each situation, women first need a place that feels welcoming and safe so they can settle in, receive the care they need, and work toward long-term recovery. “

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is currently renovating its new, 60,000 square foot treatment facility in Minneapolis to further enhance its services and offerings for women. That facility will be completed in the summer of 2021. Some of its amenities will include fully modernized kitchen and dining areas, a new chapel, a well-equipped fitness area, an in-house salon, and indoor and outdoor play areas for visiting children.

About Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is a drug and alcohol treatment and recovery program that has been in operation since 1983. With 11 locations throughout the state, MnTC offers a full range of services including long-term recovery and short-term intensive treatment programs as well as extensive prevention services through the organization’s program, Know the Truth (KTT) program. Each year, the Know the Truth team speaks in more than 160 high schools and middle schools across the state to educate youth and prevent underage substance use.