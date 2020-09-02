KinderCare Education® Offers K-6 Families Back to School Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As families across the country navigate the complexities of this back-to-school season, many face the challenge of balancing learning and care in a safe and manageable way. KinderCare Education®, the nation’s largest private provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, is leading the way with flexible programs designed to support families with best-in-class curriculum and industry-leading health and safety practices.

“We know families face unique challenges during this back to school season as they balance work with their children’s care and education,” said Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare Education. “As one of the only nationwide early childhood education companies that continued operating throughout the pandemic, we’re uniquely suited to bring that expertise to support families with school-age children. Our programs offer families flexible solutions that provide a safe place for children to learn and grow.”

KinderCare teachers are trained to support K-6 students with distance learning, whether it’s online or through their school curriculum. KinderCare programs also provide project-based activities in subjects such as STEM, art, physical activity, and more.

All KinderCare centers are operating with enhanced health and safety protocols and best-in-class curriculum that helps children learn and grow. National studies show that KinderCare children are better prepared for first grade. They confirm that the longer that children are enrolled in KinderCare programs, the sooner they achieve key developmental milestones.

More information about KinderCare’s school-age programs is available online.

About KinderCare Education®

KinderCare Education is America’s largest private provider of early childhood and school-age education and child care. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia:

that offer education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old; At work, through KinderCare Education at Work™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 1,500 early learning centers.