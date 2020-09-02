OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Louisiana and Texas Customers Impacted by Hurricane Laura

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneMain Financial has implemented a Borrower’s Assistance program to provide relief to customers in Louisiana and Texas affected by Hurricane Laura. The program, which went into effect Aug. 29, 2020, will give eligible customers options, including deferring loan payments. The program is slated to end Sept. 30, 2020 and includes customers in 36 Louisiana parishes and three Texas counties.

“OneMain is committed to helping customers in Louisiana and Texas who are facing hardships as a result of the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura,” said Brad Borchers, Executive Vice President, Branch Operations at OneMain Financial. “Our Borrower’s Assistance program is just one of the many ways our company is willing to be flexible and work with our customers in difficult situations.”

OneMain currently has more than 152 branches between the two states, employing almost 600 people. The company services 237,985 customer accounts with outstanding receivables of more than $1.9 billion in Louisiana and Texas combined.

In addition to a possible deferment, the program ensures that eligible borrowers who have contacted a OneMain representative and been accepted into the program do not incur additional costs, including late fees and returned payment fees, due to program adjustments.

For more information, customers should visit OneMainFinancial.com or call 844-791-3990 to discuss assistance options.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its 9,000 team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.