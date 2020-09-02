goPuff’s Raise Your Vote Campaign Delivers Online Voter Registration to Customers Across The Country

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--goPuff, the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, today launched the Raise Your Vote Campaign, delivering an online registration tool that makes it easy for residents across the country to register to vote and apply for absentee ballots. The first delivery company to use its platform and nationwide logistics network for voter registration this year, goPuff has partnered with non-partisan voter registration organization HeadCount to make it easier for goPuff’s customers, social media followers, driver partners and employees to register to vote and apply for absentee ballots. Industry-leading brands Advil and Emergen-C have come together to support voter registration alongside goPuff for the Raise Your Vote Campaign.

With more than 200 facilities delivering to customers in 500 cities across the country, goPuff’s Raise Your Vote Campaign enables residents to make their voices heard. Here’s how it works:

Now through September 30, goPuff customers will be prompted at checkout to register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot via goPuff’s HeadCount-powered portal. The portal can also be accessed directly at this link or by texting VOTER GOPUFF to 40649.

In the week leading up to National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 22, goPuff customers will receive a printed card with their order featuring registration information and a QR code linking to goPuff’s registration portal.

“At goPuff, we create solutions that simplify our customers' lives and make life easier. By harnessing the power of our delivery network, we are simplifying the process of voter registration and saving customers time,” said Elizabeth Romaine, goPuff’s Director of Communications. “As an organization, we are committed to connecting with and supporting each of the communities in which we operate. Voting is a critical tool all of us can leverage to positively impact and support our own communities, and we’re happy to partner with HeadCount to help more people across the country do just that.”

Tim Bramlette, HeadCount Senior Director of Partnerships & Marketing, added, “We traditionally register tens of thousands of voters at music festivals each year. Now, with many of those events canceled, we’re excited to partner with goPuff to make registering to vote easier and more accessible from home. We look forward to tapping into goPuff’s loyal customer base and leveraging their logistics network to enable easy access to civic engagement and make a real impact on our communities.”

As delivery has become increasingly important to public health, goPuff serves as a resource for customers to safely access thousands of daily essentials through Non-Contact Delivery. With goPuff, users can have groceries, alcohol (in select markets), household goods, snacks, drinks, over-the-counter medication, personal care, school supplies, pet and baby products and more in minutes from their local goPuff facility. Along with everyday essentials, customers can also have hand sanitizer, masks and more delivered to their doors in minutes.

Any order can be delivered for a flat $1.95 delivery fee. goPuff customers can pay with their linked credit or debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay account.

For more information, please visit www.gopuff.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About goPuff

goPuff delivers everyday essentials, from cleaning supplies, home needs and over-the-counter medications to food and drinks in just minutes. With its own centrally located facilities in every local market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. goPuff is open 24/7 in most areas and late night everywhere else to bring you what you need, when you need it most. In some locations, goPuff also delivers beer, wine and liquor. Headquartered in Philadelphia, goPuff was founded in 2013 and currently operates 200 facilities delivering to more than 500 U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and many more. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.

About Headcount

HeadCount is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that promotes participation in democracy through music, culture, and digital media. Since 2004 the organization has registered over 650,000 voters and worked with a long list of musicians and partners including Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dave Matthews Band, JAY-Z, Beyonce, March for Our Lives, RuPaul’s DragCon, MTV, and Dead & Company. With 40,000 volunteers, street teams in most major U.S. cities, and presence at more than 1,000 events each year, HeadCount ranks as one of the most active grassroots civic participation organizations in the United States. Following COVID-19 restrictions, the organization quickly pivoted to an all-digital approach that led to innovation and online initiatives to fill the needs of the public in using their voices in democracy.