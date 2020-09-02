SilkRoad Technology Announces Integration With HireRight

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SilkRoad Technology, a global software and services platform that helps organizations attract, retain and align people to their business, announces its integration with HireRight, a leading provider of global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions.

This partnership is part of SilkRoad Technology’s continued focus on delivering seamless candidate-to-new-hire experiences globally. Through this integration, SilkRoad Recruiting and SilkRoad RedCarpet Onboarding™ clients will be able to directly initiate background checks and view their completion status quickly and efficiently within the platform.

HireRight helps more than 55,000 companies hire great talent, from small businesses across every industry to more than half of the Fortune 100. Many of the world's most innovative and successful organizations trust HireRight for its technologically advanced, industry-leading products and superior customer service.

Integrating HireRight employment background screening with SilkRoad Technology can help organizations hire quality employees more quickly, save time and money and improve both the candidate and recruiter experiences. Features of the integration include:

Streamlined ordering

Data pre-population

Timely status updates

Mobile optimization

Integration support and automatic updates

“SilkRoad’s integration with HireRight provides an extensive global capability for background screening that can be leveraged with SilkRoad Recruiting or RedCarpet Onboarding,” said Janet Halma, Chief Revenue Officer at SilkRoad Technology. “We believe both SilkRoad and HireRight clients will benefit from an unparalleled, consistent candidate-to-new-hire experience that speeds time to hire and productivity for high-caliber talent across geographies, languages and industries.”

For more information about SilkRoad Technology’s integration with HireRight, please visit https://silkroadtechnology.com/partners/hireright/.

About HireRight

HireRight helps employers hire the right candidates by delivering global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions. Employers can tailor HireRight’s extensive screening solutions to their unique needs, giving them peace of mind about their hiring and vetting processes. HireRight’s platform integrates with existing HR platforms and applicant tracking systems, giving organizations and candidates the best possible experience.

HireRight has U.S. offices in Irvine, Calif., Tulsa, Okla., Nashville, Tenn., Chapin, S.C., and Dallas, Texas, and international offices in Australia, Canada, Estonia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, the UAE, and the U.K. Learn more at www.HireRight.com.

About SilkRoad Technology

Since 2003, SilkRoad Technology’s software and services platform helps our clients attract, retain and align people to their business. Our solutions start with Global Client Services to provide strategic HR and business expertise. SilkRoad then designs secure solutions tailored to your business requirements at scale for global companies. We deliver personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle to enable measurable and improved business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.silkroadtechnology.com, follow on Twitter @SilkRoadTweets or call 866.329.3363 (U.S. toll free) or +1.312.574.3700.