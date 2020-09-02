Chariot Energy Announces Collaboration with The University of Texas at Austin to Further Advance its Smart Technology Platform

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chariot Energy, an affiliate of 174 Power Global, today announced a collaboration with The University of Texas at Austin to research the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance the buying process and customer experience for Texans in the market for retail electricity.

“Our team consists of some of the brightest minds in retail electricity, and it’s a privilege to collaborate with students of a best-in-class educational institution focused on technology and engineering,” said Chariot Energy President and CEO, Henry Yun, PhD. “It’s incredibly important to bring technology to the forefront of the highly competitive deregulated energy industry to better understand consumer buying behavior, which gives us to the opportunity to tailor products and better serve customers based on their individual needs. This opportunity supports our team’s effort in improving the overall experience for our customers, starting when they first hear about Chariot Energy.”

As part of the collaboration, Chariot Energy has provided a cash donation of $100,000 to the University’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Electrical and computer science engineering students also benefit from the collaboration, gaining hands-on experience with various research initiatives throughout the process.

As a customer-centric energy retailer, Chariot Energy is focused on continuing to bring better and more innovative products and services to its growing customer base since its inception in June 2019. The company remains committed to providing 100% renewable energy in its plans at prices competitive to traditional sources of energy, while maintaining its leadership position in the retail electricity marketplace.

About Chariot Energy

Chariot Energy is a Houston-headquartered retail energy provider that provides 100% clean, renewable solar energy to the Texas market. By offering simple, transparent and reliable electricity products to the communities it serves, Chariot Energy is transforming the energy supply for Texas while modernizing and simplifying the way solar energy is sold and delivered. In collaboration with its affiliate companies, Chariot Energy brings competitive prices to the market by leveraging its value chain from the manufacturing of the solar modules and development of utility scale solar plants to the delivery of renewable power to homes and businesses.

Chariot Energy’s mission is to bring solar electricity to all, without a premium.

Chariot Energy was recently named a top three retail electricity provider by the readers of the Houston Chronicle, and a well-established energy ratings website named Chariot Energy a top two retail energy provider, ahead of legacy brands, such as Reliant, TXU and Gexa.

For more information, visit: www.chariotenergy.com