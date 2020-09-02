Alliance Expands Service Offering; Acquires Bureau Veritas’ Emissions Monitoring Division

CLEVELAND & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Capital Partners’ (“ACP”) environmental services platform Alliance Holdings, LLC (“Alliance” or the “Company”) has acquired the US-based Emissions Monitoring business unit (“EM”) of Bureau Veritas (“BV”). The EM business, which will now be known as Alliance Emissions Monitoring, LLC (“AEM”), provides compliance-driven leak detection and repair (LDAR) services and emissions data management to enable customers throughout North America to meet state and federal regulatory requirements.

The formation of AEM is an important growth investment for Alliance as the Company continues to expand its geographic presence and offer new complementary services to its best-in-class source emissions testing group. “The opportunity to partner with EM’s experienced leadership, managers and technical team members expands our core competencies, deepens Alliance customer relationships and provides a powerful platform for future growth,” said Alliance CEO Chris LeMay.

John Belus, who is joining from BV as AEM’s Chief Operating Officer, said “The partnership with Alliance creates a combination of emissions testing and monitoring services that is unmatched in the industry; together we will leverage technology and service in a way that will enhance compliance and reduce risk for any industry in need of both LDAR and stack testing services.”

The combination creates a national footprint of 17 offices and over 300 employees with the technical expertise to serve a diverse range of end markets. This acquisition represents Alliance’s fifth add-on since 2015 and its second corporate carve-out of 2020, after acquiring METCO from Eurofins in February of this year. Alliance will continue to evaluate additional acquisition targets for its growing platform.

“The combination of Alliance Source Testing and AEM solidifies Alliance as the largest testing company 100% focused on air emissions,” said ACP Managing Partner Rob Langley. “ACP is excited to support Alliance’s strategic growth as the Company continues to provide the highest quality service to its customers through the Alliance Advantage by having industry-leading people, processes and technology.”

Operating Partner Dave Perotti, Principal Jack Parks and Senior Associate Corey Roe worked alongside Mr. Langley on the transaction.

About Alliance

Headquartered in Decatur, AL, Alliance is the leading provider of air emissions testing and monitoring solutions to customers throughout the United States. With expertise in a variety of end markets, Alliance is uniquely qualified to provide customers with the highest quality testing solutions available to meet air compliance and risk reduction goals. For more information, please visit www.stacktest.com or www.alliance-em.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $775 million in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees, and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing / distribution, and healthcare sectors. For more information, visit www.aligncp.com.