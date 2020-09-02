Barco and DACOMS of Taiwan Announce Partnership in Simulation and Training.

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barco, a global leader in visualization and collaboration technology, and DACOMS Technology Co, Ltd, a Taipei-based systems integrator in the AV, control room, and multimedia networking space, today announced a new technology partnership and business relationship that will focus on simulation and training display solutions.

“DACOMS is a prominent player in the simulation solutions industry, and highly respected for the quality and precision of their visual systems in many market segments,” says Dave Fluegeman, vice president, simulation, Barco. “Their customers demand the highest performing solutions, and as a technology partner to DACOMS, we take that very seriously. I have long known the capabilities of DACOMS and with this agreement, I look forward to continuing my work with this highly professional team.”

High image quality, low total cost of ownership

Barco’s solid-state illumination projectors like the Fx40 and F70 series offer the world’s most stunning images at native WQXGA and 4K (3840 x 2400) resolution. High frame rate processing and integrated adjustable SRP™ Smear Reduction Processing ensures that Barco Pulse produces smooth, fast-moving images. Using no lamps or other consumables, and providing long-lifetime solid-state illumination and 24/7 operation, Barco’s simulation projection products offer the lowest total cost of ownership for a projector and highest price/performance rating available.

"Business and technology partnerships require two key elements,” says Terence Lee, Product Manager of DACOMS. “In order for us to be successful in delivering integrated systems of the highest performance and reliability, our partners need to be part of our development process and bring high-quality technology and trustworthy business practices to our team. A partnership with Barco brings the highest quality projection, supported by global service and product support including locally in Taipei, and this brings significant value to our solutions.”

"DACOMS has been a leader in providing image blending technology and has created several simulators for organisations across the airline, shipping and defence industries in Taiwan," says Ta Loong Gan, managing director, Barco SEA and vice president ProAV, Simulation and Virtual Reality, Barco APAC. “This along with Barco's 30 years of experience providing simulation and training solutions will enable us to deliver the highest quality and standards to enterprises across the country and provide state-of-the-art training environments designed for the future.”

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2019, we realized sales of 1.083 billion euro. We have a global team of 3,600 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.

About DACOMS

Dacoms Technology Co., Ltd was established in Taiwan since 1985 with specialization in AV system integration, control system and multi-media networking technology. It has more than 30 years of experience in providing professional integration solutions and service for system design, engineering and technology utilization which makes itself a leading company in the Taiwanese AV industry. Dacoms is the only Taiwanese company to be certified by the PSNI Global Alliance.

With the best design team and technicians in the field, Dacoms has successfully completed thousands of installations across Taiwan, including Taiwan Fortune 500 Corporations, Digital Cinema, Science & Technology Museum, Planetariums, Educational Parks, Exhibition Venues, Control Centers, Military Command Centers, Government & Military Agencies, University/College, Shopping Mall, Hospital, Buddhist Temple, Home Theater…etc. Dacoms will continue to maintain our corporate mission and meet the needs of every client with a trustable and professional high-standard service.