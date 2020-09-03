Mitsubishi Electric to Supply Elevators and Escalators for New National Assembly Building in Laos

Will support large government project in growing Lao market

TOKYO--()--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that MELCO Elevator Lao Sole Co., Ltd. (MLAO), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MET), has secured an order to supply 14 elevators and 4 escalators for safe, comfortable and reliable vertical transportation in the new National Assembly building in Laos, which is currently under construction.

The new National Assembly building is being built on the site of the former National Assembly building, which was constructed in 1991.
The order reflects the high evaluation of the company's product and service quality in Laos.

Name

Lao National Assembly building

Location

Vientiane, Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Facility

1 basement floor and five stories above ground

Total Floor Area

35,000 Square Meters

Products

NEXIEZ-MR elevators

Z type escalators

Units

14 units

4 units

Supplier

Mitsubishi Elevator Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Schedule

Ship from October 2020

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Overseas Marketing Division
Building System Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
bod.inquiry@rk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/products/building/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2346
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

