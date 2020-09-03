Mitsubishi Electric to Supply Elevators and Escalators for New National Assembly Building in Laos

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that MELCO Elevator Lao Sole Co., Ltd. (MLAO), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MET), has secured an order to supply 14 elevators and 4 escalators for safe, comfortable and reliable vertical transportation in the new National Assembly building in Laos, which is currently under construction.
The new National Assembly building is being built on the site of the former National Assembly building, which was constructed in 1991.
The order reflects the high evaluation of the company's product and service quality in Laos.
|
Name
|
Lao National Assembly building
|
Location
|
Vientiane, Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|
Facility
|
1 basement floor and five stories above ground
|
Total Floor Area
|
35,000 Square Meters
|
Products
|
NEXIEZ-MR elevators
|
Z type escalators
|
Units
|
14 units
|
4 units
|
Supplier
|
Mitsubishi Elevator Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
|
Schedule
|
Ship from October 2020
