Mitsubishi Electric to Supply Elevators and Escalators for New National Assembly Building in Laos

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that MELCO Elevator Lao Sole Co., Ltd. (MLAO), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MET), has secured an order to supply 14 elevators and 4 escalators for safe, comfortable and reliable vertical transportation in the new National Assembly building in Laos, which is currently under construction.

The new National Assembly building is being built on the site of the former National Assembly building, which was constructed in 1991.

The order reflects the high evaluation of the company's product and service quality in Laos.

Name Lao National Assembly building Location Vientiane, Lao People’s Democratic Republic Facility 1 basement floor and five stories above ground Total Floor Area 35,000 Square Meters Products NEXIEZ-MR elevators Z type escalators Units 14 units 4 units Supplier Mitsubishi Elevator Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Schedule Ship from October 2020

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/