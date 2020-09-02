Salary Finance Provides Employees of United Way of Greater Atlanta With Financial Wellbeing Tools and Access to Affordable Credit

BOSTON & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salary Finance, the leading global provider of financial education and salary-linked benefits for employees, announced today that it has partnered with the United Way of Greater Atlanta, the largest United Way chapter in the United States, to deliver a holistic financial wellbeing program to its employees. Salary Finance is a no cost benefit to the United Way of Greater Atlanta’s 200-plus employees, providing them with financial resilience through education, resources and affordable access to capital.

The partnership comes at a time when more workers are experiencing financial stress and are in need of a financial safety net. As the country wrestles with uncertainty and a weakening economy, a June 2020 survey by Salary Finance found that nearly two-thirds of American workers are dealing with financial stress, and the significant impact it has on physical and mental health.

“During these challenging times it is especially important to support our employees,” Milton Little, President, United Way of Greater Atlanta, said. “Salary Finance’s program provides a valuable benefit in allowing employees to borrow funds at a lower interest rate than may be available in the market and to repay the loan via payroll deductions. We are looking forward to partnering with Salary Finance.”

The partnership expands on a relationship already in place between Salary Finance and United Way Worldwide, to offer the United Way Money Smart curriculum and 211 support to corporate partners and employers in the US. More than 3.3 million employees and 550 employers are using the Salary Finance Financial Wellbeing Hub and programs.

“Now, more than ever, bold leaders are leaning in to help the escalating number of employees experiencing financial stress,” said Anita Ward, Chief Development Officer, Salary Finance. “Throughout this social and economic crisis, President Little and his team have continued to forge a courageous, inclusive and empathetic path. We are thrilled to be partnering with the United Way of Greater Atlanta, an organization that is committed to responding, rebuilding and creating resilience in the community, with their partners, and in their workplace.”

About United Way of Greater Atlanta

United Way of Greater Atlanta, the largest United Way chapter in the nation, focuses on ensuring that every child in Atlanta has the opportunity to reach his or her full potential. The organization invests in more than 200 programs in 13 counties through the Child Well-Being Impact Fund and works to help children succeed in school, improve financial stability of families, provide affordable and accessible healthcare and end homelessness. For more information, visit:unitedwayatlanta.org or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Salary Finance

Founded in 2015, Salary Finance is an award-winning organization that partners with employers to offer financial wellness solutions that help employees improve their lives by improving their finances. A company underpinned by a social purpose, we're driven by an ambitious mission in the US: to help 10 million Americans out of debt and into savings. Salary Finance is a United Way Worldwide corporate partner and works with over 500 of the world's leading employers. To learn more, please visit www.salaryfinance.com/us. Salary Finance branded loans are offered by Axos Bank®, Member FDIC.