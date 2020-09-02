Topsail Re Selects DXC Technology’s End-to-End Reinsurance Administration Platform

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topsail Re, a recent entrant into the global reinsurance market, has selected DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) to deploy an end-to-end solution supporting the complete reinsurance life cycle.

Topsail Re is deploying the DXC SICS solution — a leading reinsurance management platform implemented on Amazon Web Services (AWS) — to help manage their book of business. This will include treaty management, improving claims administration, ensuring accuracy with accounting transactions and reducing operational costs to support anticipated expanded growth.

“One of the core aspects of our business strategy is simplifying the reinsurance process for all parties and providing our partners with a stable, long-term platform,” said David Johnson, chairman and chief executive officer, Topsail Re. “DXC’s solution was the most comprehensive application of its kind and will save time and reduce costs through automation, as well as provide the reporting tools we need to meet regulatory requirements.”

The DXC SICS platform is a core administration system that provides comprehensive automation across the complete reinsurance management life cycle. The solution streamlines reinsurers’ processing needs, from new business to renewal management and accounting to retrocession. DXC’s SICS platform has been deployed by more than 100 insurance and reinsurance companies globally.

“DXC is focused on helping Topsail Re optimize their reinsurance management life cycle as they continue to seize new business opportunities,” said Phil Ratcliff, vice president and general manager, Global Insurance, DXC Technology. “Deployment of the DXC SICS solution will deliver the end-to-end platform Topsail Re requires and enable them to better serve customers.”

DXC is a leading provider of core insurance systems, serving more than 80% of insurers in the Fortune Global 500.

About Topsail Re

Topsail Re is a closely held reinsurer domiciled in the Cayman Islands with affiliated offices in Greensboro, NC and Schaumburg, IL. Their strategy is to be disciplined and patiently develop long-term profitable relationships with companies that are like minded. Currently, Topsail Re writes in excess of $300M in premium income and is expanding its infrastructure to facilitate highly controlled growth.

Learn more about Topsail Re, visit www.topsailre.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.