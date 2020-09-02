Bioenterprise Canada joins Calgary’s Platform Innovation Centre

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Platform Innovation Centre welcomes another national innovation leader to Calgary’s tech community, Bioenterprise Canada. Bioenterprise knows agri-tech and works hands-on, providing customized business advisory services, industry and technical expertise, and global connections to advance innovative agri-businesses. Bioenterprise works with companies at all stages, to commercialize agriculture, agri-food and agri-product innovations - a perfect match for Alberta’s strong agricultural industry and growing tech sector.

Currently, Bioenterprise is leveraging its momentum to establish innovation hubs across Western Canada through key partnerships which now include Platform Calgary. Bioenterprise will offer agri-tech and food-tech companies access to services, support, knowledge and expertise to help them connect, innovate and grow. Additionally, they will offer access to Bioenterprise’s strategic partners, such as IBM, who are committed to working with Bioenterprise clients through technology, as well as support and investment services provided through Norton Rose Fulbright, MNP and others - great news for all Platform Innovation Centre Members.

“Alberta has long been a hive of activity for entrepreneurs and start-ups. And yet, the agri-tech and food-tech sectors have gone underserviced,” says Dave Smardon, CEO of Bioenterprise. “This new partnership with Platform Calgary will help drive these start-ups into successful business and build new leading food and ag businesses of the future.”

“Agriculture is a cornerstone of the Alberta economy and one of our most promising areas of potential to become a global innovation leader. Bioenterprise Canada’s presence in the Platform Innovation Centre helps build a community of support for Calgary’s agri-tech innovators, bringing highly valuable expertise and connections to industry. We heartily welcome them to our community and look forward to fruitful collaboration,” says Dr. Terry Rock, CEO of Platform Calgary.

The Platform Innovation Centre will be Calgary’s home for innovation, designed and programmed to gather the most impactful programs and partnerships under one roof. Platform’s highly connected community will radically reduce barriers and increase the capacity and quality of programs to accelerate the diversification of our economy - we look forward to seeing you there in 2021!

For more information on Bioenterprise Corporation, please visit bioenterprise.ca. For more information on Platform Calgary, please visit platformcalgary.com.

About Bioenterprise Corporation:

Bioenterprise is Canada’s Food and Agri-tech Engine, bringing more than 15 years of industry experience to help businesses connect, innovate and grow! Bioenterprise uses its sector-savvy Service Partner network to offer Intellectual Property, Regulatory, Legal, Talent, Sales, Marketing and other expert services and mentorship. Our executive team boasts more than 30 combined years of funding experience, offering feedback and coaching on acquiring public and private funding or investment from a wide variety of sources, as well as direct connection into those streams of funding. The Bioenterprise Engine is a national and global network encompassing research institutions, academia, industry mentors, various levels of government, and the businesses that make Canadian agri-tech and food such a strong industry. Our partnerships with other industries, such as IBM Canada, open doors into innovative new technologies and platforms to help our businesses thrive. Let the Engine drive your own success and scale up with Bioenterprise.

To learn more about Bioenterprise, visit www.bioenterprise.ca

About Platform:

Platform Calgary amplifies, coordinates, and instigates programs and activities that promote Calgary's tech startup ecosystem's overall vitality and performance. Our programs provide globally connected training, coaching, and connections for startup teams, founders, enterprises, and industry while our spaces bring together and inspire a generous community of innovators.

As a member of the Calgary Innovation Coalition, Platform Calgary helps create a new engine of prosperity for our city through the power of tech startups and innovation. Together, we aspire to triple our sector's size over the next ten years with 2000+ startups and over 1000 thriving tech companies, creating tens of thousands of new jobs, adding billions to our GDP.

If you or your company want to join Platform Calgary in creating impact as part of a community of innovators, please visit platformcalgary.com.