Phreesia Partners with Community Care Physician Network to Deliver a Safer, More Engaging Patient Experience and Address Unmet Social Needs

CARY, N.C. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Care Physician Network (CCPN), the largest independent physician-led network in North Carolina, and Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, are excited to announce they have partnered to offer patients a safer and more personalized patient experience.

CCPN is leveraging Phreesia’s automated registration, clinical and communications applications to reduce exposure between patients and staff during intake, as well as to address patients’ unmet social needs.

“ Over the years, Phreesia has improved their product to allow for patient self-scheduling and pre-visit screenings and questionnaires,” said Greg Adams, MD, Co-President of CCPN and a pediatrician at Blue Ridge Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine in Boone, N.C. “ The COVID-19 screening tool has helped our front office staff tremendously in preparing for patients to safely arrive at the office.”

With patient and staff safety more important than ever, Phreesia helps reduce exposure by allowing patients to check in for their appointments on their mobile devices from their homes, cars or other personal spaces. Patients can answer demographic questions, complete COVID-19 screenings and other clinical questionnaires, scan insurance cards and make payments – all without any staff interaction.

In addition, CCPN members can use Phreesia to meet their goals for identifying patients’ social drivers of health, such as food insecurity and affordable housing, an initiative championed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS).

In September 2019, Phreesia announced its partnership with the NC DHHS on its Healthy Opportunities Initiative to help address the full set of factors that drive health among people in the state. Phreesia can alert providers and care coordinators in real time about patients’ individual needs so they can more fully understand a person’s holistic health. CCPN joins more than a dozen healthcare organizations currently using Phreesia to deliver the state’s Standardized Social Determinants of Health Screening Questions to patients.

“ We are very proud to partner with CCPN, given their mission and leadership in supporting independent practices in quality improvement,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “ Screening patients for health risks and unmet social needs has never been more important than it is now. We’re committed to helping CCPN deliver safe, individualized care, and we look forward to supporting healthcare organizations around the country with technology that can improve patients’ health outcomes.”

In addition, CCPN will use Phreesia’s patient communications tools to help providers schedule patients due for care, including annual visits, chronic-care follow-up and vaccines.

“ I am excited by the benefits and possibilities of this relationship,” said Conrad Flick, MD, CCPN Co-President and a physician at Family Medical Associates of Raleigh. “ Personally, Phreesia has helped my staff and office and patients, but they have also been receptive to what information we need to collect and how to do it better and more efficiently. I am hopeful that this relationship can help all CCPN members use collective data to learn, grow and improve our practices to better serve our patients and our communities.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

About Community Care Physician Network

CCPN is a physician-led, clinically- integrated network that helps independent primary care physicians deliver high-quality, cost-effective care. CCPN’s experience and infrastructure turn data into actionable insights and drive quality improvement, measurement, and reporting. Through CCPN, physicians work with peers to improve and coordinate care across conditions, providers, settings and time. CCPN helps practices better manage complex patients while hitting quality targets under value-based reimbursement arrangements. For more information, visit communitycarephysiciannetwork.com.