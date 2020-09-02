Cinedigm’s Extends Partnership With ZEASN, The World’s Leading Global Provider of OTT-enabled Smart TVs, To Bring Cinedigm’s Channel Portfolio To a Worldwide Audience

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and ZEASN, the world’s leading provider of OTT and Smart TV solutions, today announced a partnership to bring Cinedigm’s OTT channels and assortment of content to tens of millions of ZEASN-enabled Smart TVs powered by ZEASN’s Whale OS, including all Philips, Magnavox and many other television OEMs.

Through this collaboration, Cinedigm’s channels will be available on ZEASN-supported devices, including selected Philips, Magnavox, and AOC smart televisions. Users can enjoy Cinedigm’s diverse channels from WhaleLive, a brand new Ad-supported Live streaming service developed by ZEASN.

ZEASN already carries Cinedigm’s Viewster app and will now make available the following channels from Cinedigm’s growing portfolio of premium linear channels:

The Bob Ross Channel - The official Bob Ross channel! Get your daily dose of the iconic, bucolic pop culture icon. Find the joys of painting and a thousand happy accidents! Comedy Dynamics - The largest collection of stand-up comedy! It’s a no-drink minimum stand-up show 24/7, with the top names of comedy in new & classic performances. Bambu - The 1st network for top Chinese entertainment. Way more than Kung-Fu flicks! Check out top Chinese serial dramas, rom-coms, action, sci-fi and game shows. Docurama - The first network dedicated solely to documentary and factual entertainment. Enjoy full-length feature films & TV series spanning arts, politics, science, music & history. Everything Else Is Pure Fiction. CONtv - Waste the best years of your life on hours of pop culture essentials: enigmatic sci-fi, fantasy, horror, cringe-worth grindhouse and retro film & TV series. MyTime Movie Network - The First Female Focused Streaming Film Network Featuring Hundreds of Award-Winning Films, Original Series, Exclusive Content, & More CONtv Anime - Meeting the needs of anime fans with a wide range of iconic anime series & movies… cyberpunk, supernatural tales, gripping dramas and epic fantasy adventures! Whistle Sports - Whistle Sports unites top athletes, influencers and celebrities in a frenzied assembly of short, scripted and episodic content.

“As we have seen with the worldwide success of Netflix, Disney+ and others, we are experiencing a dramatic transformation in how movies and television content is distributed and consumed across the globe. As more and more content is streamed directly into the home, we are pleased to extend our partnership with ZEASN and become a key content provider for them," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “As such, this partnership gives us a strategic advantage by providing a direct means of launching our OTT channels in various formats worldwide and reaching a global audience.”

“Cinedigm has played a leading role as the premier independent content distributor in this market segment, and we’re extremely excited to deliver their premium contents through our Ad-supported live streaming service WhaleLive to all the users around the world,” said Jason He, Chief Executive Officer of ZEASN. “This partnership further improves the streaming experience on our Whale Eco, we will continue to provide our partners with leading technologies, tools and expertise to help them to scale with speed, while delivering compelling customer experiences all over the world. ”

ABOUT ZEASN

Beijing ZEASN Information Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2011. The company focuses on the intelligent home industry, it is the world’s leading OTT and Smart TV solutions provider. Through self-developed cloud services and tool products, ZEASN has established the Whale Ecosystem with global developers, content providers, service providers, and top tier manufacturers.

ZEASN provides customized and diversified intelligent home solutions for many world-renowned brands covering more than 100 countries or regions around the world. Whale OS is the core product of its Whale Ecosystem. ZEASN takes ‘BRING THE WORLD HOME’ as its mission, and aims to become the most innovative company in the intelligent home industry.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.