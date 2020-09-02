L3Harris Technologies Awarded International Sonar System Program

SYLMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to deliver two Low-Frequency Active Towed Sonar (LFATS) systems to a NATO member. The LFATS system is used on ships to detect, track and engage all types of submarines. L3Harris specifically designed the system to perform at a lower operating frequency against modern diesel-electric submarine threats.

“This award represents our continued growth in the international naval market by providing our allies with a new, variable depth sonar capability to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of their surface combatants,” said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. “Our sonar technology delivers excellent detection, localization and tracking in a compact, light-weight package.”

The United States Department of Defense recently awarded this 26-month delivery order under VSE Corporation’s Foreign Military Sales contract with the Naval Sea Systems Command International Fleet Support Program Office.

