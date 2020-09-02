Esker Recognized as a Key Solution Provider by Ardent Partners

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced that it has been selected as a Key Solution Provider by Ardent Partners for its Procure-to-Pay (P2P) solution. As a Key Solution Provider, Ardent recognizes Esker as well-positioned to drive significant impact in finance and procurement this decade.

Esker’s agile, cloud-based P2P solution suite offers organizations a 360-degree view of supplier information and is designed to improve strategic supplier relationships. The automated platform enables organizations to effectively gain full visibility, reduce manual work for their staff, minimize risk and increase cost savings.

“Esker was a natural fit for this year’s inaugural Key Solution Provider in 2020 list,” said Bob Cohen, vice president, Research at Ardent Partners. “They were recognized for their comprehensive ePayables solution with powerful graphics and crisp interface, enabling their customers’ success and transformation.”

2020 is the inaugural year for the Key Solution Provider Award, which highlights leading providers within the distinct accounts payable (AP), P2P, sourcing, procurement, supply and contingent workforce markets. This exclusive group of providers is hand-picked by Ardent’s analyst team and represents the innovation and agility that each provider is putting forth to round out the procurement space.

“This recognition speaks to the growing importance of managing cash flow—both into and out of the business—as a result of the current economic climate,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “Now more than ever, cash is king, and many businesses are doubling down on digital transformation to find efficiencies wherever possible. Esker’s Procure-to-Pay suite represents the future, as it continues to provide the automation solutions organizations need to strategically solve and navigate any P2P challenges. When paired with our Order-to-Cash solution suite, businesses gain total control of their entire cash conversion cycle.”

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm that specializes in procurement, fintech, and HR industries. Ardent Partners advises clients and publishes research that helps business decision-makers understand industry best practices and how to improve performance. It also publishes research that covers the technology landscape and helps professionals identify the best-fit solution or solutions for their specific budget and requirements. Ardent Partners also hosts the CPO Rising Summit and other digital events every year. www.ArdentPartners.com

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker’s solutions incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.