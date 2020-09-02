Nonprofit Food Distributor, The Common Market, Aramark, and Camden City and William Penn School Districts Bring Fresh, Nutritious Foods to NJ and PA Communities Facing Food Insecurity

The Common Market, Aramark and the Camden City and William Penn School Districts announced today they’ve distributed 12,000 boxes of fresh, nutritious foods to Pennsylvania and New Jersey communities facing food insecurity. (Photo Credit: The Common Market)

The Common Market, Aramark and the Camden City and William Penn School Districts announced today they’ve distributed 12,000 boxes of fresh, nutritious foods to Pennsylvania and New Jersey communities facing food insecurity. (Photo Credit: The Common Market)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Common Market, a nonprofit food distributor founded in Philadelphia, PA, today announced it provided 12,000 boxes of fresh, nutritious foods to Pennsylvania and New Jersey communities facing food insecurity, through a collaboration with Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the leading U.S.-based food service provider, the Camden City School District and William Penn School District.

The Common Market packed and delivered 1,680 “Farm-Fresh Boxes” of local fruits and vegetables weekly, to six school sites that Aramark serves, which were distributed to students, families and those in-need in the surrounding community. The food access program ran from July through the end of August and will continue into September.

“The Common Market has been a great resource to the diverse community served by the William Penn School District, which has been able to provide healthy food access in neighborhoods rocked by both the pandemic and years of economic disinvestment,” shared PA Senator Tim Kearney. "Farmers to Families is feeding our neighbors in need, keeping our farms afloat, and giving us all hope during this difficult time.”

“During this time of uncertainty, we are honored to continue investing in our small- to medium-scale farmers, and in turn, nourish hungry communities,” says The Common Market Mid-Atlantic’s Executive Director, Yael Lehmann.

The Common Market Mid-Atlantic and Aramark distributed the “Farm-Fresh Boxes” at the following locations weekly:

Camden City School District, Wiggins School (Camden, NJ)

Camden City School District, Woodrow Wilson School (Camden, NJ)

Camden City School District, Creative Arts High School (Camden, NJ)

Camden City School District, Sharp School (Camden, NJ)

William Penn School District, Evans Elementary School (Yeadon, PA)

William Penn School District, Penn Wood Middle School (Darby, PA)

The Common Market was awarded funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, which allowed its Mid-Atlantic chapter to pack and deliver thousands of “Farm-Fresh Boxes” to New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Baltimore-based schools, hospitals and nonprofits dedicated to serving individuals and families in-need.

“We are proud of our work with the Common Market, Camden and William Penn School Districts to provide community access to fresh produce and help to ensure that children and families stayed nourished during this time,” said Barbara Flanagan, President of Aramark’s K-12 Education division.

As part of its broader 2025 sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., Aramark is working to reduce inequality, support and grow local communities, and protect the planet. The Company is investing in partnerships, to help communities end hunger and achieve food security by improving access to healthy food.

About The Common Market

The Common Market is a national nonprofit with a mission to connect communities to good food from sustainable family farms. The organization builds the infrastructure to support local and regional food systems. The Common Market is particularly focused on health and wealth outcomes for the most vulnerable–low-income communities, communities of color, and children and seniors. For more information about The Common Market, visit www.thecommonmarket.org.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. We deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.