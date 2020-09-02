Brex Adds Two New Integration Partners, With Industry-Leading Accounting Support

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brex, the company reimagining financial systems for growing businesses, today announced a new partnership with SAP Concur allowing Brex customers to automatically update and reconcile their corporate card expenses with Concur® Expense. At the same time, Brex has also built the best-in-class link between the Xero small business platform and any corporate credit card in the market.

The Concur Expense integration delivers a streamlined experience for businesses looking to simplify the expense management process: transactions on the Brex Card automatically populate in Concur Expense, allowing daily reconciliation and automated accounting software synchronization. In addition to the elimination of painful manual work, the software creates a centralized expense view for better financial decision-making.

The SAP Concur partnership is the capstone of deep investment in Brex’s new API infrastructure that enables other financial software providers to offer superior tools to Brex customers, enhancing the Brex customer experience. Brex’s goal is to build the infrastructure needed to support businesses as they mature and their financial needs evolve. This includes both its own proprietary expense management and accounting software, as well as supporting the tools of industry-leading providers.

“Our business is growing in scale and complexity, and with that comes the need for our finance software to work well together. The Brex-SAP Concur integration makes expense management seamless, and is also a good example of Brex's ability to plug and play with our existing finance tech stack," said Kevin Woo, Accounting Manager of Carbon Health, a tech-enabled healthcare company that is transforming the primary care and urgent care experience.

Xero, a cloud-based accounting software service provider for small businesses and their advisors, is another early Brex API partner. "The Brex-Xero integration streamlines accounting workflows, helping Xero users and advisors close their books faster," said Andy Burner, VP of Operations, Xero Americas. "The powerful benefits include real-time data flows, automatic receipt matching, bank feed automation, and an integrated view across payment types."

About Brex

Brex is reimagining financial systems so every growing company can realize their full potential. With an innovative approach to corporate credit cards and cash management, Brex creates a radically better way for their customers to save and spend money. Brex has raised over $400M in funding and is backed by partners including Y Combinator Continuity, Kleiner Perkins, and the founders of PayPal. Learn more about Brex.

