KBRA Releases Report Assigning Rating to Soquel Creek Water District Pure Water Soquel Project WIFIA Loan

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 28, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook to the Soquel Creek Water District Pure Water Soquel Project WIFIA Loan.

Soquel Creek Water District (SqCWD) provides potable drinking water and groundwater resource management to a 17-square-mile service area located along the California coast in mid-Santa Cruz County. Through the Pure Water Soquel Project, the District plans to increase the sustainability of its groundwater basin through groundwater replenishment and seawater intrusion prevention. Seawater intrusion will be mitigated by taking treated municipal wastewater from the City of Santa Cruz, purifying it, and injecting it into the groundwater basin which should increase water levels.

The Project is anticipated to cost approximately $180 million. To finance the project, the District has applied for a WIFIA loan in the amount of $88 million, as well as a loan of $36 million and grant of $50 million, both from the California State Water Resources Control Board.

District management indicates it has not been materially affected by the wildfires in northwest Santa Cruz County as there was no fire damage to SqCWD and no evacuation orders which impacted the service area.

