BrownTrout Publishers and Bravado International to Launch Official Paper Products Featuring International Music Phenomenon Billie Eilish in Association with Universal Music Group

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fans of mega star and 21st century pop culture icon Billie Eilish can now welcome a comprehensive range of officially licensed paper products into their homes. BrownTrout Publishers has produced official year 2021 photographic wall calendars, posters, compact Wire-O® planners and other paper products featuring the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist for the international market. Billie Eilish is critically acclaimed for 2019’s top-selling album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”.

Known as the world’s leading publisher of quality calendars, BrownTrout has secured a publishing partnership with Bravado International, a division of Universal Music Group, to produce the official print products for Eilish. This high-quality merchandise includes a comprehensive range of calendars, planners, posters, stickers, buttons and a variety of other items set to hit store shelves over the next few months and continuing through 2021.

The timing of the collection’s roll-out has been carefully orchestrated and the first products are available now. BrownTrout has taken the time to work closely with Eilish and her merchandising team to fine-tune the perfect must-have products suited to her fan base. The publisher is moving to place the highly anticipated collection in retail with a heavy presence online.

Pieces of the collection include an image-driven 2021 Billie Eilish Wall Calendar in the standard 12 x 12-inch format. The calendars consist of 24 interior pages plus a four-page cover, featuring Billie portraits chosen by her in full color. Fans can also choose the 18-month calendar ranging from July 2020 to December 2021 that includes a pull-out center spread, as well as a 7 x 7-inch mini wall calendar, and a non-dated Billie Journal featuring lined high-quality writing paper. Together with BrownTrout’s publishing partner Trends International, a full range of posters is available now in stores and online. Select products are available on Amazon and the entire collection can be viewed here on the BrownTrout website.

“It is a great honor and pleasure for BrownTrout and our partners to be given the opportunity to create quality products for Billie Eilish fans worldwide,” said BrownTrout Co-Founder and CEO Mike Brown. “I have been a fan of Eilish’s dark and ethereal vocal qualities ever since I first heard ‘everything I wanted’ in 2019 and am very excited to introduce the world to an exciting array of Eilish products that reflect her unique vision and sure will speak directly to her huge fan base.”

Eilish is currently the most popular young entertainer in the world with five Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, three MTV Music Awards; all earned within the past year.

The California native first turned heads in 2015 upon releasing the song “Ocean Eyes”, written and produced by her brother and creative collaborator Finneas, to the SoundCloud platform.

The song’s viral response paved the way for her debut EP, “Don’t Smile at Me”, released in August of 2017 to international acclaim and Billboard 100 chart success.

Her latest and first studio LP, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” reached peak chart positions in ten countries at No. 1 and introduced her first single, “bad guy”, to debut at the top ten of Billboard’s Hot 100. The album made history as 2019’s top-selling album with a reported 2.5 million total album-equivalents sold, 400,000 units ahead of Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” and Taylor Swift’s “Lover” at 2.1 million units each.

Eilish is now the youngest person and second person ever to win the four main Grammy categories – Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year – in the same year (2020). Her social media clout is equally impressive at 4.8 million followers on Twitter and 19.2 million on Facebook.

In recent news, Billie Eilish participated in iHeart Media’s Living Room Concert for America benefit and Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home concert series, singing a cover of Bobby Hebb's “Sunny”. In late July 2020, Eilish released her latest song, “my future”, accompanied by an anime-style video. The singer also performed “my future” live at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in mid-August as part of her campaign to encourage people to vote. Eilish is currently nominated for the MTV Video Music Awards in six categories. At BrownTrout Publishing, Eilish’s officially licensed paper products will join a growing line-up of international music sensations including English-Irish pop boy band One Direction and K-pop phenomenon BTS.

“Billie Eilish with her unique musical style and carefully curated aesthetic presents an amazing opportunity for us to create licensed merchandise in a close partnership. We are humbled and proud of Billie’s artistic input and we are thankful to work with Bravado International to bring this high-quality line of products to fans!” said Mike Brown, CEO of BrownTrout Publishers about the publishing partnership.

For more information and the latest possible updates, including product images and retail placement, please visit BrownTrout’s website at browntrout.com/billieeilish and follow BrownTrout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About BrownTrout:

BrownTrout Publishers has over 30 years of history producing the finest annual calendar and planner product, having started from humble beginnings producing fine art and nature calendars, postcards and coffee table books in Utah. The company now produces the largest selection of calendars in the world with over 1500 unique titles for 2020, distributed worldwide. Make sure to follow BrownTrout Publishers on Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for the latest updates.

About Bravado:

Bravado International Group Merchandising Services is a leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and brand management services around the world working with hundreds of musical artists including The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Guns N Roses and Travis Scott just to name a few. Living at the crossroads of music and fashion, Bravado are experts at creating emotional connections between fans and artists. www.bravado.com.

Download Photos for Editorial Use