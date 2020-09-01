MedicareCompareUSA Announces Appointments of Chief Business Development Officer and Director of Physician and Agency Partnerships

BELLINGHAM, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedicareCompareUSA announced today the creation of two new positions reflecting the company’s growth and increased prominence within the health care industry. MedicareCompareUSA is the nation’s largest Medicare insurance-solution network for hospitals, health systems and physician groups.

Nathan Pendleton has been appointed to the newly created position of chief business development officer. In his role Pendleton will assume direct responsibility for client growth and management as well as providing strategic input to the company based on his extensive experience in sales, marketing and operations. Pendleton will also play a leadership role in the marketplace introduction of MedicareCompareUSA’s new affiliate company, Provider Agency Support Services (PASS). Through PASS, hospitals and large physician groups across America can actively support a Medicare patient’s insurance-buying decision, thus assuring patient continuity of care while also protecting market share and enhancing the revenue that accompany these consumers.

Prior to joining MedicareCompareUSA, Pendleton served as chief strategy officer of Ivy Compliance, chief sales and marketing officer for LifePlans Inc., chief operating officer of GenerationOne and vice president of United Health Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the University of South Florida.

“Nathan’s highly successful track record in working with health care providers and in delivering products and services tailored to seniors and other vulnerable populations makes him uniquely qualified to help us even better serve our growing roster of clients throughout the country,” said Chief Executive Officer Kerri Lenderman.

MedicareCompareUSA also announced the appointment of Caroline Marinez as director of physician and agency partnerships. Her responsibilities will include leading the California initiative of building and growing relationships for MedicareCompareUSA and its new PASS affiliate company. Marinez brings to her role more than a decade of experience with Medicare insurance and hands-on success in developing and creating distribution solutions for physicians, in agent recruitment and in driving year-round sales.

“PASS helps complete the population health management cycle by unlocking a substantial revenue source for providers while assisting patients with important insurance-buying decisions,” said Lenderman. “Both Nathan and Caroline are passionate about our mission and excited to help our clients maximize the strategic and financial value that MedicareCompareUSA provides.”

Currently, MedicareCompareUSA and its sister company, MCUSA Consulting, support more than 600 hospitals and health systems from coast to coast that collectively care for more than 10% of the nation’s Medicare population. The past 12 months have been a period of particular marketplace growth for the company as independent hospitals, health systems and medical groups have turned to MedicareCompareUSA as a way to add significant value to their Medicare strategy and marketplace positioning.

With its strong foundation and impressive track record, an increasing number of hospitals and physicians are looking to MedicareCompareUSA and MCUSA Consulting as an indispensable part of a proactive patient-communication and population-management strategy. medicarecompareusa.com