Schneider Named a Best Employer for Women by Forbes

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has landed on Forbes’ third annual list of companies that enact practices and policies that directly place women at the center of those efforts. Over 75,000 U.S. employees – 45,000 of whom are women – participated in the independent survey that revealed their experiences in the workplace and ultimately helped showcase Schneider as a company committed to providing a positive environment for its female associates.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Employers for Women,” said Angela Fish, senior vice president of Human Resources at Schneider. “Our objective continues to be to promote diversity, inclusion and equality at all levels in the workplace and cultivate an environment where associates are included, respected and have the opportunity to grow and succeed. It’s very rewarding to see the effects of our efforts reflected through the results of this survey.”

Participants assessed their companies according to four different criteria:

Direct recommendations – work topics in general: Employees were asked questions around a series of statements, including atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, and workplace diversity.

Employees were asked questions around a series of statements, including atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, and workplace diversity. Direct recommendations – topics relevant to women: Women were asked to rate their employers regarding issues such as parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity.

Women were asked to rate their employers regarding issues such as parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity. Indirect recommendations: Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. For these questions, only the recommendations of women were considered.

Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. For these questions, only the recommendations of women were considered. Diversity among top executives: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions.

