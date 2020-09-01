Oak Street Health Announces Collaboration with Walmart to Bring Affordable, High-Quality Healthcare to Texas

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of primary care centers that delivers value-based care to adults on Medicare, today announced a collaboration with Walmart to bring Oak Street Health clinics to three Walmart supercenters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2020. The anticipated openings will take place in the fall at the following locations:

Arlington Walmart - 4801 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX, 76017

- 4801 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX, 76017 Benbrook Walmart - 8840 Benbrook Blvd, Benbrook, TX, 76126

- 8840 Benbrook Blvd, Benbrook, TX, 76126 Carrollton Walmart - 1213 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX, 75006

“ We’ve proudly served customers at these three former Walmart Care Clinic locations for the last five years, and we are excited to bring this evolved approach to healthcare to our customers at these locations with Oak Street Health,” said Marcus Osborne, Senior Vice President, Walmart Health. “ As we grow Walmart Health locations in other markets, we think Oak Street Health’s innovative value-based healthcare model will help us continue to deliver on our live better promise at these locations.”

The new Oak Street Health clinics in Dallas-Fort Worth will offer comprehensive and preventive primary care and urgent care services. They will feature a modern design and will provide extended hours for walk-ins, same-day appointments and scheduled appointments. While all members of the community - from toddlers to seniors - are welcome at these clinics, Oak Street Health’s focus in its growing network of more than 60 primary care centers remains adults on Medicare.

“ It is our mission at Oak Street Health to rebuild healthcare as it should be, and that aligns directly with Walmart’s history of providing accessible and equitable health care in communities across the country,” said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health. “ We look forward to becoming a positive addition to the neighborhood in these new markets and providing an unmatched healthcare experience in a convenient location.”

To learn more about Oak Street Health, visit www.oakstreethealth.com.

Source: Oak Street Health

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 60 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.