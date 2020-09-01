Whirlpool EMEA Appoints WPP Its EMEA Communications Partner

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whirlpool EMEA has selected WPP (NYSE: WPP) as its strategic communications partner across 29 EMEA countries, effective from January 2021.

WPP will support Whirlpool MDA business objectives with an international, integrated team based in Milan, drawing on talent from across the EMEA region, including Wunderman Thompson, VMLY&R, m/Six, BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), Geometry, Hogarth and AKQA. The integrated team will help Whirlpool strengthen its comprehensive portfolio of world-leading home appliance brands and products.

Whirlpool’s decision to consolidate its creative, ATL, BTL, PR, shopper and digital marketing for all its EMEA brands – KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Indesit and Privileg – follows a highly competitive nine-month pitch process among six global networks. The aim of the pitch was to identify a partner that could effectively leverage synergies across its international network to elevate Whirlpool’s brands and create leading consumer experiences across all touchpoints of the consumer journey.

Gilles Morel, President EMEA and Executive VP Whirlpool Corporation, said: “As we continue to evolve Whirlpool’s consumer-oriented marketing and communications approach in EMEA, we sought a strong partnership that is based on a deep understanding of our business and passion for our brands. We were impressed by WPP’s commitment to develop the right team for a long-term partnership and are confident their creativity and determination will strengthen our brands through a fully-integrated strategy for growth.”

Laurent Ezekiel, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer for WPP, said: “Whirlpool’s challenge was to develop a best-in-class integrated team that could transform their business through creativity. Creative transformation is at the heart of our model and WPP’s strength lies in our ability to bring the very best talent together to help clients engage consumers. We are delighted to have the opportunity to build on our current relationship with Whirlpool to deliver on its vision for long-term growth as its strategic communications partner in EMEA.”

***

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world’s leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.