MellingMedical Signs Distribution Agreement with Leica Microsystems

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MellingMedical, a leading supplier of medical supplies, equipment, devices and pharmaceuticals to federal health facilities across the country under the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) “Veterans First” procurement program, today announced a new distribution agreement with Leica Microsystems, a technology leader in microscope and image analysis solutions, for delivering the company’s neurosurgical, spine, ophthalmic, otolaryngologic, dental and plastic reconstructive microscope portfolio.

“MellingMedical is pleased to enter into this distribution agreement with Leica Microsystems, who develops and manufactures high quality microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures,” said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. “We look forward to providing even better healthcare to America’s veterans and active duty personnel with quality Leica products.”

Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, Leica is one of the market leaders

“Leica is proud to serve our Veterans and Active Duty personnel and work with MellingMedical, an experienced and verified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business,” said Greg Bonner, General Manager for Leica Microsystems Medical Division - Americas. “MellingMedical is a proven distributor of Medical Surgical products, from lasers to surgical instruments, throughout the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense and Health and Services who will help us better serve Veterans and the Federal Government.”

For more information on the Leica devices and MellingMedical’s full line of medical/surgical supplies, durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, visit www.MellingMedical.com.

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with more than 50 recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has seven major plants and product development sites around the world. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany.