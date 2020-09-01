HappyKids Video Library Grows to Over 55,000 Kids Movies and Shows

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Today, a leader in creating and managing new platforms and programming channels that reach millions of viewers, today announced that Kidtagious Entertainment and Millimages have chosen HappyKids, the company’s flagship kids and family-themed channel, as their preferred platform, bringing more than 525 new episodes of their popular children’s TV programming to millions of happy little viewers and their families.

HappyKids has now expanded its library to include over 55,000 family-friendly movies, TV shows and educational videos. With the latest addition, dedicated fans now have free access to inventive and proven popular programs, including Molang and Truck Games from Millimages, as well as Future Card BuddyFight and Mofy from Kidtagious.

HappyKids has become the destination streaming platform for the most popular and established children’s programming brands, including Lego, Mattel, Nelvana, Moonbug, Super Simple Songs, 9Story Distribution International and others. These titles range from Barbie, Thomas & Friends and Hot Wheels from Mattel; Lego Ninjago and Friends from Lego; Pororo the Little Penguin among other shows from Iconix; Bakugan from Nelvana; and Camp Lakebottom from 9Story, to name but a few of the popular series.

“Kidtagious and Millimages are recognized leaders in family programming,” said David DiLorenzio, SVP Kids & Family at Future Today. “Together, they bring an extensive and unduplicated library of content that is both innovative and entertaining and will keep our audience captivated and engaged. They are the perfect complement to our existing library.”

Future Today is the largest publisher of family-focused content on streaming platforms with a portfolio of over 150 channels which the company manages through its cloud-based platform for studios, distribution companies and influencers. Since its launch in 2012, HappyKids has become one of the largest providers of free kids content in the US and has experienced explosive growth in both its content library and viewership, seeing user growth of 160% YoY in July alone.

“Future Today offers a best-in-class platform that will instantly introduce millions of new fans to our programming,” said Kerry Novick, SVP of Global Sales & Acquisitions at Kidtagious. “HappyKids delivers a kids-safe environment, and as one of the largest providers of children’s programming across connected TVs (CTV), it’s the perfect platform to deliver our content.”

The HappyKids app is available across numerous streaming platforms and devices, including Roku, Apple TV, AndroidTV, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android, and most recently, as a linear channel on Vizio Smart TVs.

“Future Today is a great partner to fuel Millimages' international growth and reach,” said Grace Lee, Sales Director at Millimages. “Their proven cross-channel promotion, advertising and overall management make them an ideal one-stop shop to showcase our vast library of content.”

About Millimages

Independent animation studio operating out of Paris, London and Shenzen with a catalogue of over 1,500 hours of produced content. Millimages prides in developing, producing and worldwide distributing & licensing high profile family entertainment on all media. Millimages embraces digital production and distribution with over 75 IPs over 100 digital networks generating 10M daily views.

About Kidtagious

Kidtagious is an international children’s entertainment and technology licensing company powered by the visionaries, Al Kahn and Toper Taylor. Mr. Kahn brought us iconic brands and licensing programs including Pokémon, Cabbage Patch Kids, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Super Mario Brothers and more, earning him membership in the Licensing Hall of Fame and Kidscreen Hall of Fame. Mr. Taylor is a multiple Emmy Award winning studio chief with expertise in scaling businesses, creating and managing hit character driven brands, publishing, toys, consumer products, retail, data science and digital platforms.

About HappyKids

HappyKids is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids to provide kid-safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides and more. The content is segmented by age group for 0-2 yrs. (toddlers), 2-4 yrs. (preschoolers), 4-6 years, and kids 6+. There are also separate sections for Kids movies & TV shows, gaming videos, and a featured section which offers the best of everything. HappyKids is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, xFinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Filmrise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels on the various OTT platforms. The company launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since then grown to operate more than 700 content channels with over 70 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 200,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids. The Company’s cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Learn more about Future Today here.