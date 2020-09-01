Plymouth Rock Assurance Forms New Affinity Program with Alfred State College

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, is pleased to announce it has teamed with Alfred State College to offer alumni savings on their auto insurance. This discount program is available to Alfred State alumni in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and pending regulatory approval in New York.

“We take great care in selecting affinity partners because we want to give our alumni the very best,” said Roxana Sammons, Interim Director of Alumni Relations. “We are thrilled to partner with Plymouth Rock to offer our alumni exclusive benefits available only to graduates of Alfred State College.”

The alumni discount program also includes auto insurance benefits like complimentary Door to Door Valet Claim Service® for after an accident, and Get Home Safe® taxi reimbursement, on top of Plymouth Rock’s top quality coverage and service.

“We are very excited to add Alfred State College Development Fund to our affinity program and offer alumni members access to special insurance discounts, services and unique benefits,” said Tom Lyons, Chief Operations Officer, Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. “This new partnership affirms our dedication to thoughtful expansion and will give Alfred State alumni savings opportunities they otherwise would not have access to — so this is a win-win-win.”

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.4 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued by each separate company. Some discounts, coverages, payment plans, features and benefits are not available in all states and companies. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.