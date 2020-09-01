Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in InCountry

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in InCountry, a data residency-as-a-service platform provider.

As enterprises continue to move large workloads to the cloud, increasingly stringent data protection regulations make handling data appropriately—for each jurisdiction in which they store, process and share information—a critical challenge. InCountry’s data residency-as-a-service platform allows enterprises and software-as-a-service companies to ensure their company and customer data is used in compliance with the data residency regulations of 90+ countries.

“With rapidly growing and evolving data protection regulations, data sovereignty has become an urgent imperative for our enterprise clients,” said David Treat, senior managing director and lead of Accenture’s Technology Incubation group and Blockchain practice. “InCountry offers a truly global data compliance solution that we believe addresses a burning need for businesses, providing a better security and compliance posture and removing obstacles for pushing further into the cloud to outmaneuver uncertainty.”

Peter Yared, CEO and founder of InCountry, said, “InCountry’s platform empowers organizations to comply with local data regulations and unlock global expansion – capabilities that are needed now more than ever. This investment not only supports our mission to enable global data compliance for international businesses by helping us further grow our platform, but Accenture Ventures also provides us with valuable connections across the ecosystem.”

Accenture plans to leverage the InCountry solution within its myNav cloud platform, as part of its sovereign cloud module.

Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures, added, “Our investment in InCountry aligns directly with Accenture Ventures’ mission to discover and grow the next generation of emerging technologies. InCountry’s solution sits at the intersection of the cloud, security and compliance priorities of our clients and can have a significant impact on how they operate in the cloud.”

InCountry is the latest addition to the investment portfolio of Accenture Ventures, which invests in companies that create or apply disruptive technology innovations that accelerate business value for Accenture clients world-wide.

Terms of the equity investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 513,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About InCountry

InCountry is a provider of solutions helping companies adopt SaaS products with global data residency and compliance. The company helps multinational companies scale amidst an era where global data regulations are changing constantly and unpredictably. InCountry is backed by Caffeinated Capital, Felicis Ventures, Arbor Ventures, Ridge Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, Charles River Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Parade Ventures, Mubadala Ventures, Accenture Ventures and MState. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Singapore, Sydney, Minsk and Abu Dhabi. To learn more, visit www.incountry.com.

Copyright © 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture